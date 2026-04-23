Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

Top Gainers and Losers Today, Thursday, April 23: The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by rising geopolitical tensions and high crude oil prices.
Both key indices — the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex — slipped for the second straight day. Weakness in IT, auto and financial stocks kept the pressure on throughout the day.
The Nifty 50 dropped 205 points, or 0.84%, to close at 24,173.05 while the SENSEX dropped 852 points, or 1.09%, to close at 77,664.
Top Gainers on April 23: Pharma stocks offer a silver lining
Even on a weak day for the market, a few stocks managed to hold their ground — and pharma names stood out.
In terms of the positive performers for the day, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories led the gains on the Nifty 50 with its 8.87% rise to ₹1,325. This is because there was consistent buying activity throughout the trading day.
Other stocks that saw an increase in prices included Cipla (+5.72%) and Jio Financial Services (+4.19%).
Of the other stocks which managed to make some gains on their own, Adani Enterprises (+1.78%) and Coal India (+1.52%).
Top 10 Nifty 50 Gainers on April 23
|Symbol
|Open
|High
|Low
|Prev. Close
|LTP (Last Traded Price)
|% Chng
|Volume (Shares)
|Value (₹ Lakhs)
|CA
|DRREDDY
|1,230.00
|1,357.00
|1,217.50
|1,217.00
|1,325.00
|8.87
|1,64,07,707
|2,15,718.69
|10-Jul-2025
|CIPLA
|1,234.10
|1,308.40
|1,227.60
|1,236.30
|1,307.00
|5.72
|52,74,028
|67,952.16
|27-Jun-2025
|JIOFIN
|240.00
|251.70
|238.54
|238.51
|248.50
|4.19
|7,44,32,271
|1,83,170.38
|11-Aug-2025
|ADANIENT
|2,243.50
|2,333.90
|2,221.80
|2,260.80
|2,301.00
|1.78
|29,48,009
|67,343.43
|17-Nov-2025
|COALINDIA
|444.25
|451.50
|442.65
|444.15
|450.90
|1.52
|89,89,280
|40,262.09
|18-Feb-2026
|APOLLOHOSP
|7,685.00
|7,815.00
|7,601.00
|7,662.00
|7,773.00
|1.45
|3,04,110
|23,527.65
|16-Feb-2026
|ADANIPORTS
|1,575.00
|1,611.00
|1,566.20
|1,588.60
|1,610.00
|1.35
|24,06,876
|38,387.27
|13-Jun-2025
|ONGC
|284.85
|289.80
|284.05
|283.65
|286.45
|0.99
|1,35,25,025
|38,773.54
|18-Feb-2026
|NESTLEIND
|1,388.90
|1,415.00
|1,382.10
|1,395.80
|1,408.50
|0.91
|29,63,135
|41,719.76
|06-Feb-2026
|LT
|4,009.90
|4,064.00
|3,978.50
|4,021.10
|4,050.00
|0.72
|22,29,134
|90,005.30
|03-Jun-2025
Top Losers on April 23: Trent fell despite strong earnings
On the other hand, Trent was the loser its stock went down by 4.3% to close at ₹4,244. This is surprising because the company did well in the last quarter.
Trent made 32.57% money than it did last year its net profit was ₹413.1 crore for the last quarter of the financial year 2026 this is a lot more than the ₹311.6 crore it made last year.
The company revenue from operations grew up by 19.23% to ₹5,027.99 crore and its EBITDA went up by 44% during the quarter.
But the investors were worried about the company’s margins and how much the stock costs so they sold their stocks and made a profit.
Top 10 Nifty 50 Losers on April 23
|Symbol
|Open
|High
|Low
|Prev. Close
|LTP (Last Traded Price)
|% Chng
|Volume (Shares)
|Value (₹ Lakhs)
|CA
|TRENT
|4,440.00
|4,479.40
|4,225.00
|4,434.50
|4,244.00
|-4.30
|48,02,737
|2,08,197.21
|12-Jun-2025
|SHRIRAMFIN
|1,044.90
|1,044.90
|1,006.35
|1,044.55
|1,010.00
|-3.31
|46,58,783
|47,493.03
|07-Nov-2025
|TECHM
|1,470.20
|1,473.90
|1,413.90
|1,462.60
|1,416.90
|-3.12
|41,01,549
|58,724.34
|20-Oct-2025
|BAJAJFINSV
|1,821.50
|1,830.00
|1,786.00
|1,842.90
|1,786.40
|-3.07
|9,10,293
|16,436.98
|27-Jun-2025
|INFY
|1,254.00
|1,265.70
|1,226.00
|1,268.60
|1,231.80
|-2.90
|1,47,92,854
|1,84,981.68
|14-Nov-2025
|SBILIFE
|1,865.00
|1,886.70
|1,807.70
|1,884.80
|1,830.50
|-2.88
|41,99,895
|77,476.72
|06-Mar-2026
|TMPV
|359.95
|361.20
|350.00
|361.85
|351.45
|-2.87
|1,13,74,109
|40,362.16
|14-Oct-2025
|M&M
|3,105.00
|3,114.70
|3,032.20
|3,149.70
|3,060.00
|-2.85
|45,40,875
|1,39,116.06
|04-Jul-2025
|EICHERMOT
|7,195.50
|7,195.50
|7,062.00
|7,230.00
|7,085.00
|-2.01
|4,81,927
|34,254.07
|01-Aug-2025
|HDFCBANK
|792.00
|796.65
|782.50
|799.90
|783.90
|-2.00
|3,76,77,616
|2,96,948.59
|26-Aug-2025
Top Gainers and Losers on April 23: Midcap stocks moved sharply after earnings announcements
The Nifty Midcap 100 index went down by 0.4% it lost 249 points. Closed at 59,953. Market breadth remained weak, with 67 stocks declining and only 33 advancing.
Havells India stock was the loser it went down by almost 7% to ₹1,257. This is surprising because the company made 40% money than it did last quarter.
Other notable losers included Ashok Leyland it went down by 4.67% APL Apollo Tubes went down by 4.39% LG Electronics India went down by 3.93%. Dixon Technologies went down by 3.89%.
But some stocks did well Oracle Financial Services Software was the biggest gainer as its stock went up by 7.8% to ₹8,760 after the company made 31% jump in profit than it did last quarter.
Among other gainers, GE Vernova T&D India went up by 6.1%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals went up by 4.82%, Hitachi Energy India went up by 4.66%, and Tata Communications went up by 3.61%.
Top Gainers and Losers on April 23: Smallcap stocks are facing a lot of selling pressure
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell by 0.67% or 120 points to close at 17,721. A total of 73 Smallcap stocks ended the day lower. Only 27 Smallcap stocks gained.
IIFL Finance was the loser. It plunged 10% to ₹419.
Other Smallcap stocks that did badly included Force Motors, Five-Star Business Finance, Tenneco Clean Air India and PG Electroplast.
Force Motors fell by 4.61%.
Five-Star Business Finance fell by 3.54%.
Tenneco Clean Air India fell by 3.47%.
PG Electroplast fell by 3.29%.
Some Smallcap stocks did well.
Data Patterns rose by 7.5%.
Piramal Pharma gained 6.6%.
Welspun Corp advanced 5.86%.
JM Financial and Sai Life Sciences also did well.
JM Financial rose by 3.94%.
Sai Life Sciences rose by 3.69%.
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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)