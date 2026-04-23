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Home > Business News > Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

Top gainers and losers April 23: Sensex down 852 pts, Nifty slips. Pharma stocks shine; Trent, Havells drag amid broad sell-off. Read on to know more.

Top Gainers & Losers April 23: Nifty down 0.84%, Sensex loses 852 pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla rise, Trent drops 4.3%
Top Gainers & Losers April 23: Nifty down 0.84%, Sensex loses 852 pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla rise, Trent drops 4.3%

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 23, 2026 18:39:34 IST

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Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

Top Gainers and Losers Today, Thursday, April 23: The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by rising geopolitical tensions and high crude oil prices.

Both key indices — the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex — slipped for the second straight day. Weakness in IT, auto and financial stocks kept the pressure on throughout the day.

The Nifty 50 dropped 205 points, or 0.84%, to close at 24,173.05 while the SENSEX dropped 852 points, or 1.09%, to close at 77,664.

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Top Gainers on April 23: Pharma stocks offer a silver lining

Even on a weak day for the market, a few stocks managed to hold their ground — and pharma names stood out.

In terms of the positive performers for the day, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories led the gains on the Nifty 50 with its 8.87% rise to ₹1,325. This is because there was consistent buying activity throughout the trading day.

Other stocks that saw an increase in prices included Cipla (+5.72%) and Jio Financial Services (+4.19%).

Of the other stocks which managed to make some gains on their own, Adani Enterprises (+1.78%) and Coal India (+1.52%).

Top 10 Nifty 50 Gainers on April 23

Symbol Open High Low Prev. Close LTP (Last Traded Price) % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA
DRREDDY 1,230.00 1,357.00 1,217.50 1,217.00 1,325.00 8.87 1,64,07,707 2,15,718.69 10-Jul-2025
CIPLA 1,234.10 1,308.40 1,227.60 1,236.30 1,307.00 5.72 52,74,028 67,952.16 27-Jun-2025
JIOFIN 240.00 251.70 238.54 238.51 248.50 4.19 7,44,32,271 1,83,170.38 11-Aug-2025
ADANIENT 2,243.50 2,333.90 2,221.80 2,260.80 2,301.00 1.78 29,48,009 67,343.43 17-Nov-2025
COALINDIA 444.25 451.50 442.65 444.15 450.90 1.52 89,89,280 40,262.09 18-Feb-2026
APOLLOHOSP 7,685.00 7,815.00 7,601.00 7,662.00 7,773.00 1.45 3,04,110 23,527.65 16-Feb-2026
ADANIPORTS 1,575.00 1,611.00 1,566.20 1,588.60 1,610.00 1.35 24,06,876 38,387.27 13-Jun-2025
ONGC 284.85 289.80 284.05 283.65 286.45 0.99 1,35,25,025 38,773.54 18-Feb-2026
NESTLEIND 1,388.90 1,415.00 1,382.10 1,395.80 1,408.50 0.91 29,63,135 41,719.76 06-Feb-2026
LT 4,009.90 4,064.00 3,978.50 4,021.10 4,050.00 0.72 22,29,134 90,005.30 03-Jun-2025

Top Losers on April 23: Trent fell despite strong earnings

On the other hand, Trent was the loser its stock went down by 4.3% to close at ₹4,244. This is surprising because the company did well in the last quarter.

Trent made 32.57% money than it did last year its net profit was ₹413.1 crore for the last quarter of the financial year 2026 this is a lot more than the ₹311.6 crore it made last year.

The company revenue from operations grew up by 19.23% to ₹5,027.99 crore and its EBITDA went up by 44% during the quarter.

But the investors were worried about the company’s margins and how much the stock costs so they sold their stocks and made a profit.

Top 10 Nifty 50 Losers on April 23

Symbol Open High Low Prev. Close LTP (Last Traded Price) % Chng Volume (Shares) Value (₹ Lakhs) CA
TRENT 4,440.00 4,479.40 4,225.00 4,434.50 4,244.00 -4.30 48,02,737 2,08,197.21 12-Jun-2025
SHRIRAMFIN 1,044.90 1,044.90 1,006.35 1,044.55 1,010.00 -3.31 46,58,783 47,493.03 07-Nov-2025
TECHM 1,470.20 1,473.90 1,413.90 1,462.60 1,416.90 -3.12 41,01,549 58,724.34 20-Oct-2025
BAJAJFINSV 1,821.50 1,830.00 1,786.00 1,842.90 1,786.40 -3.07 9,10,293 16,436.98 27-Jun-2025
INFY 1,254.00 1,265.70 1,226.00 1,268.60 1,231.80 -2.90 1,47,92,854 1,84,981.68 14-Nov-2025
SBILIFE 1,865.00 1,886.70 1,807.70 1,884.80 1,830.50 -2.88 41,99,895 77,476.72 06-Mar-2026
TMPV 359.95 361.20 350.00 361.85 351.45 -2.87 1,13,74,109 40,362.16 14-Oct-2025
M&M 3,105.00 3,114.70 3,032.20 3,149.70 3,060.00 -2.85 45,40,875 1,39,116.06 04-Jul-2025
EICHERMOT 7,195.50 7,195.50 7,062.00 7,230.00 7,085.00 -2.01 4,81,927 34,254.07 01-Aug-2025
HDFCBANK 792.00 796.65 782.50 799.90 783.90 -2.00 3,76,77,616 2,96,948.59 26-Aug-2025

Top Gainers and Losers on April 23: Midcap stocks moved sharply after earnings announcements

The Nifty Midcap 100 index went down by 0.4% it lost 249 points. Closed at 59,953. Market breadth remained weak, with 67 stocks declining and only 33 advancing.

Havells India stock was the loser it went down by almost 7% to ₹1,257. This is surprising because the company made 40% money than it did last quarter.

Other notable losers included Ashok Leyland it went down by 4.67% APL Apollo Tubes went down by 4.39% LG Electronics India went down by 3.93%. Dixon Technologies went down by 3.89%.

But some stocks did well Oracle Financial Services Software was the biggest gainer as its stock went up by 7.8% to ₹8,760 after the company made 31% jump in profit than it did last quarter.

Among other gainers, GE Vernova T&D India went up by 6.1%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals went up by 4.82%, Hitachi Energy India went up by 4.66%, and Tata Communications went up by 3.61%.

Top Gainers and Losers on April 23: Smallcap stocks are facing a lot of selling pressure

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell by 0.67% or 120 points to close at 17,721. A total of 73 Smallcap stocks ended the day lower. Only 27 Smallcap stocks gained.

IIFL Finance was the loser. It plunged 10% to ₹419.

Other Smallcap stocks that did badly included Force Motors, Five-Star Business Finance, Tenneco Clean Air India and PG Electroplast.

Force Motors fell by 4.61%.

Five-Star Business Finance fell by 3.54%.

Tenneco Clean Air India fell by 3.47%.

PG Electroplast fell by 3.29%.

Some Smallcap stocks did well.

Data Patterns rose by 7.5%.

Piramal Pharma gained 6.6%.

Welspun Corp advanced 5.86%.

JM Financial and Sai Life Sciences also did well.

JM Financial rose by 3.94%.

Sai Life Sciences rose by 3.69%.

Also Read: Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides

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Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides
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Top Gainers And Losers Today (April 23): Nifty Falls 0.84%, Sensex Drops 852 Pts; Dr Reddy’s, Cipla Gain, Trent Slides
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