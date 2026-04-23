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Home > Business News > Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

Adisoft Technologies IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, strong demand for ₹74 crore issue. Check price band, lot size, financials and key dates.

Adisoft Technologies IPO fully booked on first bidding day
Adisoft Technologies IPO fully booked on first bidding day

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 23, 2026 15:38:41 IST

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Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

Adisoft Technologies IPO, Thursday, April 23, 2026: The Adisoft Technologies initial public offering saw a lot of interest from investors on the day. The Adisoft Technologies initial public offering got fully subscribed in a few hours on April 23.

The Adisoft Technologies issue is worth ₹74.1 crore. It will be open for subscription till April 27. This issue is for 43.08 lakh equity shares of Adisoft Technologies. It is a fresh issue. There are no shares being sold by existing shareholders of Adisoft Technologies.

By the afternoon of the day the Adisoft Technologies issue had got bids for over 37.32 lakh shares. This is more than the 30.82 lakh shares that Adisoft Technologies had put on offer. This shows that there is a lot of demand for Adisoft Technologies shares from all types of investors.

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Adisoft Technologies IPO: Price band and lot size

The company has fixed the price band at ₹163–₹172 per share.

Particulars Details
Price Band ₹163 – ₹172 per share
Face Value ₹10 per share
Lot Size 800 shares
Minimum Investment (Retail) 1,600 shares (~₹2.75 lakh)
Issue Size ₹74.1 crore
Issue Type Book-built, Fresh Issue
Listing NSE SME

If you are an investor you have to bid for at least two lots of Adisoft Technologies shares. This means you have to buy least 1,600 shares of Adisoft Technologies. At the end of the price band this will cost you around ₹2.75 lakh. The Adisoft Technologies initial public offering is still open till April 27.

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Strong debut with help from investors

Before its IPO opened Adisoft Technologies got around ₹21 crore from big investors showing early confidence in the issue.

The good subscription on Day 1 shows people still want to invest in SME IPOs in special manufacturing and automation areas.

Adisoft Technologies IPO: What will the IPO money be used for?

The company will use the funds for:

* Repayment of borrowings

* Capital expenditure for a manufacturing facility

* Working capital requirements

* General corporate purposes

Adisoft Technologies IPO: About Adisoft Technologies

Adisoft Technologies works in industrial automation providing complete solutions for automation. Its services include designing, developing, assembling, installing, testing and starting up custom automation systems.

Its main offerings are:

* Automated assembly lines

* Material handling systems

* Robotic work cells (pick-and-place sealing systems)

* Special purpose machinery

The company mainly serves automobile makers, OEMs and component suppliers helping them upgrade and automate production lines.

A key focus for Adisoft is connecting equipment, with IT systems reducing work and improving efficiency.

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Financial performance

Adisoft has reported steady growth in recent years, although recent numbers show some moderation.

Financials FY23 FY24 FY25
Revenue ₹76 crore ₹104.14 crore ₹133.02 crore
Profit After Tax ₹11.76 crore ₹16.11 crore

However, for the period ending October 2025, the company reported a PAT of ₹3.74 crore, indicating a slowdown in earnings momentum.

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Key IPO dates

Event Date
IPO Opens April 23, 2026
IPO Closes April 27, 2026
Allotment Finalisation April 28, 2026
Refunds Initiation April 29, 2026
Shares Credit to Demat April 29, 2026
Listing Date April 30, 2026

Adisoft Technologies IPO: What should investors watch for in Adisoft Technologies?

When we look at Adisoft Technologies investors should pay attention to a things.

* Sustainability of earnings growth at Adisoft Technologies

* How visible the order book is for Adisoft Technologies

* If Adisoft Technologies can execute the capex plan for the facility

* Demand from the auto and manufacturing sectors for Adisoft Technologies

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Bottom line

Adisoft Technologies had a first day of trading and investors seem very interested in companies like Adisoft Technologies that are using automation in manufacturing. Adisoft Technologies has a place in the market and its finances are getting better. However Adisoft Technologies recently made money than before so investors should keep an eye on Adisoft Technologies to see what happens next, with Adisoft Technologies.

Also Read: NSE IPO Update: Sebi Panel Clears ₹1,800 Crore Settlement — What’s Next For India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Listing?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

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Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More
Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More
Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More
Adisoft Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1; Check Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

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