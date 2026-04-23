NSE IPO Update: Sebi Panel Clears ₹1,800 Crore Settlement — What’s Next For India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Listing?

National Stock Exchange IPO Update, April 23: Following almost 10 years of regulatory delays, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) looks poised to revive its long-time initial public offering (IPO). India’s leading stock exchange filed draft documents back in 2016, and a major boost came from receiving a proposal to settle with SEBI for approximately ₹1,800 crore; as reported by The Economic Times.

This appears to be an important step toward addressing long-term regulatory challenges that have stalled the NSE IPO for an extended period of time.

The Sebi panel has approved a ₹1,800 crore settlement plan

According to The Economic Times, a four-member expert committee chaired by (Retd.) Chief Justice Jai Narayan Patel of Calcutta High Court, has cleared NSE’s applications related to the colocation and dark fibre cases.. This expert panel primarily looked at settlement requests by the NSE in connection with cases related to co-location and dark fiber issues.

Both of these issues have been the two biggest regulatory issues that have troubled the NSE.

The expert panel now makes its recommendation to Sebi’s whole-time members for final approval. If they approve the recommendation, it will greatly increase the likelihood of the NSE being able to proceed with its IPO plans.

The proposed settlement between Sebi and NSE allows the NSE to settle its case(s) with the payment amount but without any admission or denial as to whether the NSE is liable.

Long road to IPO: Why NSE listing was delayed

The NSE IPO has been one of India’s most anticipated but repeatedly delayed listings. Since its draft IPO filing in 2016, the exchange has faced multiple regulatory hurdles, including:

Allegations in the colocation case

Concerns over governance practices

Issues linked to technology infrastructure and access fairness

These concerns led the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to hold back approval, keeping the listing plan in limbo for nearly 10 years.

The exchange’s latest settlement offer of about ₹1,800 crore is among the largest in India’s regulatory history, underscoring the scale of the unresolved disputes.

A step closer to resolution

As per a Reuters report, the panel reviewed NSE’s settlement proposal about two weeks ago. Interestingly, the recommended amount is higher than the ₹1,300 crore that NSE had reportedly set aside in late 2025 to settle pending regulatory matters.

Over the years, NSE has also paid ₹643 crore in a related case, signalling its intent to resolve legacy issues and move forward with the listing process.

NSE’s IPO plans will be positively affected by the latest news. Regulatory roadblocks have been steadily declining.

In January, the chairman of Sebi, Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that Sebi would provide “no objection” approval for NSE’s legal issues blocking their ability to file for an IPO, as reported by ANI. This statement has increased optimism within the marketplace surrounding NSE.

Nearly a decade later, NSE’s listing hopes return

After nearly 10 years of waiting to go public, NSE has become synonymous with the world’s largest derivatives exchange. Allegations of governance violations and concerns regarding equal access to trading systems have delayed NSE’s IPO on numerous occasions.

With the settlement process now moving forward, all eyes are on Sebi’s final decision on NSE’s proposal. If approved by the regulator’s whole-time members, the long-pending IPO could finally move ahead, potentially making it one of the largest listings in Indian capital market history. The development also marks a key step in resolving regulatory issues that have surrounded NSE for nearly a decade.

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