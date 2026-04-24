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Home > Education News > WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

A major cheating scandal has rocked Maharashtra’s Chandrapur after viral videos exposed mass malpractice in a college exam. Students were allegedly allowed to use mobile phones inside the hall in exchange for money, raising serious questions.

Chandrapur exam cheating row erupts as viral videos show students using phones. Photos: Gemini, X.
Chandrapur exam cheating row erupts as viral videos show students using phones. Photos: Gemini, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 24, 2026 09:18:25 IST

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WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

Sarvodaya College Exam Cheating: A huge scandal has been reported in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra leading to outcry over mass cheating in a BA Civil Services examination. The incident has elicited a lot of anger, especially following the release of videos recorded in the examination hall on social media. A report on the incident said that it occurred on April 22 at Sarvodaya College, which is affiliated to Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University. NewsX can not independently verify the video. Students are accused of being given the option of carrying and using mobile phones in the examination hall, at a fee of Rs 300. The videos that are surfacing online show how the students are not afraid of being invigilated and disciplined as they openly use their phones to find answers on Google and copy them on their answer sheets.

Viral Video Shows Overcrowding, Bad Infrastructure During Mass Exam Cheating

As the mass cheating video went viral, infrastructure and management of the colege has also become a talking point on social media. It is reported that almost 400 students were asked to take exam in the centre,leading to serious congestion. Video shows three contestants been made to sit on one bench.

Some students were claimed to have been made to sit on the floor.

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Cheating Racket in Exams Busted Earlier this Month

In another incident earlier this month, the police discovered an advanced examination cheating scheme that included remote access to computer servers and outsourcing of answers to other students. Through the operation, 32 students were arrested.

The police said that the racket was supposed to be examined at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The accused was accused of having used software to access the computer systems of the lab remotely and tamper with the examination process.

The test was to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and he would be able to remotely gain access to the computer systems in the lab with the help of the software, he disclosed that he had admission cards of some candidates and that he and his associates would be able to remotely tamper with the examination process.

Raid in Dwarka Results in Examination Cheating Case Key Arrest

On April 10, police raided a building in Dwarka on a tip-off about suspicious activities, calling it Happy Homes. There were some people at the place of operation.

One of them, a Patna resident, known as Harsh Vardhan (28), reportedly owned up to having planned the racket. He was accused of organizing proxy candidates to take entrance exams to a well known management institute in Mumbai.

The accused accessed admission cards of the candidates, and using specialised software, remotely manipulated the examination system with his associates, police restated.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

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WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

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WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

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WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall
WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall
WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall
WATCH: Students Pay Rs 300 For Cheating, Viral Video Shows Maharashtra Students Openly Using Phones, Copying Answers In Exam Hall

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