Meet Mukesh Choudhary: CSK Pacer Who Inspired Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Emotional Tribute After Chennai Super Kings’ Thumping Win Over Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary showed immense courage by stepping up in a difficult personal situation following the passing of his mother, and delivering a valuable performance for the side. The fast bowler earned a lot of praise from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as well.

“Pretty tough on him. Hats off to him, coming in that situation, it takes a lot mentally. He came back for the team, for the franchise, because he knew we needed him. All glory to him. We all wanted to be there for him and chipped away for him,” Gaikwad said after the match.

Who is Mukesh Choudhary?

Mukesh Choudhary who hails from Bhilwara, Rajasthan plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket and for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He has played 21 First-Class matches picking 75 wickets while has 37 scalps to his name in 26 List A games. In 38 T20s, Mukesh has 51 wickets to his name so far.

He made his FC debut against Railways in 2017 while played his first List A match against Odisha in October 2019. Mukesh made his T20 debut in the domestic circuit in the same year in November against Railways.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why CSK Players Wore Black Armbands

The CSK team wore black armbands as a tribute to Mukesh’s mother. Earlier, the franchise expressed its condolences on X.

“The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” CSK wrote in an X post.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: How Was Mukesh Choudhary’s Performance?

Mukesh Choudhary returned with impressive figures of 1/31 from his four overs, striking early by removing in-form Quinton de Kock in the second over.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: What Was the Result?

CSK registered a commanding 103-run victory over MI in their IPL 2026 “El Clasico” clash at Mumbai on Thursday, powered by a sensational century from Sanju Samson and a clinical bowling performance led by Akeal Hosein.

Some moments are bigger than the game. Walking out to play, carrying a loss no words can hold, you show what heart truly means. Not just a cricketer today, but a son playing for his mother. Every step, every ball, we stand with you.

The team, the fans, all of us, right beside… pic.twitter.com/8XkaUM15LB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026

CSK posted a formidable 207/6, riding on Samson’s fluent 101, before their bowlers dismantled MI’s batting lineup, bundling them out for just 104. The hosts never recovered from an early collapse and were eventually outclassed in all departments as

CSK sealed a dominant win. With this victory, the Super Kings climbed to fifth in the IPL 2026 standings.

Also Read: RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli’s Form in Focus — H2H Record, Pitch Report And Predicted Playing XIs

