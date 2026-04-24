RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Form in Focus — H2H Record, Pitch Report And Predicted Playing XIs

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, in their seventh match of Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday, April 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB are coming off a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the same venue on April 18, while GT also suffered a heavy 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on April 20. Both sides will be eager to bounce back and strengthen their push for a playoff spot.

For RCB, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who is closing in on the 9000-run milestone in the IPL. Meanwhile, GT will rely on their in-form skipper Gill, who has been in excellent touch this season, scoring three half-centuries in five matches so far.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have played 6 matches against each other so far and both the sides have won three each.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Stats

In matches between the two sides, the highest total is 206/1 in 16 overs, scored by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on April 28, 2024. The lowest total is 147 all out in 19.3 overs by Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024. The biggest win by wickets came when RCB chased down 201 with nine wickets in hand in Ahmedabad on April 28, 2024.

Individually, Virat Kohli leads the charts with 351 runs in six matches for RCB and also holds the record for most sixes (11) and most 50-plus scores (4) in this fixture. The highest individual score is an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls by Shubman Gill for GT in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj has taken the most wickets (5), while Joshua Little recorded the best figures of 4/45 in four overs.

Kohli has also played the most matches (6) for RCB, alongside Gill, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia for Gujarat Titans, each featuring in six games.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026. The venue is known for high-scoring games, and RCB have crossed the 200-run mark in two of the four matches played here this season.

However, in their previous outing at the same ground on April 18 against Delhi Capitals, RCB managed only 175/8 and went on to lose the match by six wickets.

RCB vs GT Likely Playing XIs for IPL 2026 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood. Impact player: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma. Impact player: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table | Latest Standings on April 23 After CSK Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

