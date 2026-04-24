IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 23 After CSK Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is in full swing right now, with ten teams playing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. Because each team has a mix of experienced international players and up-and-coming domestic players, the league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world.

CSK Beat MI In IPL 2026

The Chennai Super Kings beat the Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in their IPL 2026 game at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. CSK scored 207 runs for 6 wickets after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten century. The team kept losing wickets, but Samson’s strong knock (101 not out off 54 balls) helped them get a big score. He hit ten fours and six sixes during his innings. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar each took two wickets. Mumbai had a terrible start to the chase, losing three wickets in just 2.3 overs. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav put up a fight with a 73-run partnership, but CSK took control of the game once it was broken. MI lost by the most runs ever, getting out for 104 runs in 19 overs. Akeal Hosein was the best bowler, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs.

IPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs CSK

There are ten teams in the tournament, and they are split into two groups for the league stage, just like in the Indian Premier League in 2023. Every team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises meet, which makes rivalries between groups even more important. The top four teams move on to the playoffs after the league phase is over. In Qualifier 1, the top two teams fight for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for the teams that come in third and fourth. The team that loses is out of the competition. The winner of the Eliminator then plays the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match gets the last spot in the final. The standings are based on points earned, and if two teams are tied, the net run rate is used to break the tie. Right now, the Punjab Kings are in first place with 11 points. The Chennai Super Kings are now in fifth place after this win.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 RR 7 5 2 0 10 +0.790 3 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 4 SRH 7 4 3 0 8 +0.820 5 CSK 7 3 4 0 6 +0.118 6 DC 6 3 3 0 6 -0.130 7 GT 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 8 MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 9 LSG 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

Points Table Updated After MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

Read More: MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians