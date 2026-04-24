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Home > Entertainment News > Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz: Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz sparked engagement rumours after being spotted kissing in public, with Zoe seen wearing a diamond ring.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 24, 2026 09:32:56 IST

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Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz: The internet is abuzz with rumours about the relationship between Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz after the pair was recently caught making love in public. The two, who have mostly maintained a low profile in their relationship, were caught kissing and having fun together and this has raised much speculation among fans and the media. To top the buzz, Zoe was also spotted with a very bright diamond ring which many would think is an engagement ring.

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz Engaged?

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz: The sighting is already viral with images being circulated on social media sites and entertainment sites. The fans have been scrutinizing each detail including the body language of the couple to the type of ring they have, trying to figure out whether they are going to get married.



Though Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have not officially acted on their engagement yet, the sexual tension between the two and the open show of affection have made it clear to many that the two might have hit a major milestone in their relationship. The two celebrities had some high profile relationships before, a fact that has further fueled the interest of people about their relationship. Harry Styles, the world famous musician and actor, and Zoe Kravitz, the renowned actress in movie and TV, have been acquainted previously, but they were able to keep their personal life private. The recent appearance is however a rare occasion when their private world has apparently crossed into the public eye.

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz Engaged?

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz: With speculation still growing, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting an official word on either side. Up to the point, the viral images and reports are the major source of hype and discussion. The question of whether the ring is indeed an engagement or just a piece of jewellery remains to be answered, but one thing is definite the duo has again taken the imagination of the people by the scruff of the neck and have left everyone wondering what will happen next in their relationship.

Also Read: Who Is Anne Hathaway? All About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Actress’ Career, Education, Movies And Net Worth

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Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

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Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

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