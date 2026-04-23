Who Is Anne Hathaway? All About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Actress’ Career, Education, Movies And Net Worth

Anne Hathaway is worth an estimated $80 million (Rs 668 crore approx.) as per reports. She started her career on TV and has since starred in some of the most successful and critically acclaimed movies of the past 20 years. Her early work as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries franchise made her famous, but it was her later ability to move into high-quality adult roles that made her one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation, with salaries to match.

Her salary for major productions has grown substantially over the course of her career. For The Devil Wears Prada (2006), in which she starred opposite Meryl Streep, she reportedly earned $3 million, a figure that would climb dramatically as her market value increased in subsequent years. Her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and her Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables (2012) pushed her into a higher salary bracket, with subsequent major productions reportedly offering fees in the $7–10 million range. The Intern (2015), opposite Robert De Niro, and Ocean’s 8 (2018), in which she played a scene-stealing villain, added further to her earnings.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Abruptly Drops ‘INSHALLAH’

The Devil Wears Prada sequel star Anne Hathaway recently caught fans off guard when she casually used the phrase “Inshallah” during a conversation. “I just really wanna hopefully live and enjoy a life. I wanna have a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so. Inshallah!” she said. Kris Fade, known for his appearance in Dubai Bling, later reacted to the moment on Twitter.

“Inshallah” is a phrase widely used by Muslims across the world and is also a common part of everyday speech in languages like Urdu and Hindi. What stood out to fans, though, wasn’t the phrase itself—it was how naturally Hathaway used it. Many on social media appreciated that it didn’t come across as forced or performative, but rather genuine and effortless.

Beyond acting fees, Hathaway has built income through selective endorsement partnerships. Her long-running relationship with Bulgari jewelry and her work with Lancôme, among other luxury brands, have added substantially to her financial profile. She and her husband, jeweler and businessman Adam Shulman, have made real estate investments in New York and Los Angeles that have appreciated considerably. While her net worth is modest compared to some of her contemporaries who have pursued more aggressive entrepreneurial ventures, it represents a solid financial foundation for an actress whose primary focus has remained on the quality and ambition of her creative work.

Ethnicity of Anne Hathaway

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York. Her parents are Gerald T. Hathaway, a lawyer, and Kate McCauley, an actress. Her ethnic background is mostly Irish and French, but she also has some German and English ancestry. This is because many American families like hers have a long history of immigrants coming to the country. Her Irish roots are very important to her sense of self, and she has talked about how much she loves Ireland and its culture in a moving way.

Hathaway is an American and an Irish citizen. She got this through her Irish ancestry and has publicly celebrated it. A personal tragedy in her family’s past made her connection to Ireland stronger: her great-great-grandmother was one of the survivors of the Titanic disaster in 1912. Hathaway has said that this part of her family’s history is both haunting and very important to her. She was raised in the Catholic faith and went to Catholic schools, which has shaped her moral sense and how she thinks about issues of justice and ethics.

Growing up in Millburn, New Jersey, in a family with strong ties to the performing arts — her mother’s acting career was a primary inspiration — Hathaway was immersed in theater from an early age. She auditioned for the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and was involved in school theater productions before her professional career began. Her Irish heritage, her Catholic faith, and her East Coast intellectual upbringing have all contributed to the particular seriousness and self-awareness that distinguishes her approach to her craft from many of her contemporaries.

Anne Hathaway’s Best Movies

Anne Hathaway’s filmography is defined by a consistent willingness to take on challenging, unglamorous, and emotionally demanding roles alongside mainstream commercial work, giving her one of the most interesting and varied bodies of work in contemporary Hollywood. Her debut in The Princess Diaries (2001), directed by Garry Marshall alongside Julie Andrews, introduced her to a vast global audience as the endearingly awkward Mia Thermopolis, a character who would become one of the most beloved in the Disney live-action canon. The film grossed over $165 million worldwide, and the 2004 sequel performed equally well commercially.

Her breakthrough into serious adult drama came with Brokeback Mountain (2005), Ang Lee’s landmark film about two cowboys in a secret decades-long love affair. Though Hathaway’s role as Lureen Newsome was a supporting one, her performance — tracking a character’s emotional journey across two decades with minimal screen time — was widely praised and signaled her ambitions beyond family entertainment. The Devil Wears Prada (2006), in which she played the wide-eyed assistant to Meryl Streep’s imperious magazine editor Miranda Priestly, became a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $326 million worldwide.

Her range was further demonstrated by Rachel Getting Married (2008), Jonathan Demme’s raw and intimate drama about a recovering addict attending her sister’s wedding. Hathaway’s performance was entirely stripped of vanity — physically exhausted, emotionally raw, and utterly convincing — and earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She followed it with her physically dazzling turn as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and her absolutely devastating portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables (2012), Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the beloved musical.

For Les Misérables, in which she played the tragic factory worker and mother Fantine, Hathaway lost 25 pounds, had her hair cut short on camera, and performed the heartbreaking I Dreamed a Dream in a single continuous take. The performance won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and is widely regarded as one of the finest musical performances in the history of cinema. The Intern (2015), Interstellar (2014), and her comic work in The Witches (2020) further demonstrated the breadth of her abilities.

Anne Hathaway continues to be one of the most active and ambitious actresses in Hollywood, with multiple major projects in development and her advocacy work showing no signs of diminishing. Her creative choices remain consistently interesting, her performances consistently excellent, and her public profile continues to grow with each new generation of audiences discovering her work. With a net worth of $80 million, critical respect, and decades of career ahead of her, she is poised to become one of the defining actresses of the 21st century — an artist whose best work may well still be ahead of her.

How Adam Shulman Connected to Anne Hathaway?

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway share a connection that feels like a modern-day fairy tale, famously bolstered by a viral “Shakespearean” coincidence. The pair met in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where Hathaway reportedly felt an instant, deep connection. They married in 2012 in Big Sur and have since welcomed two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Beyond their personal life, the couple is professionally intertwined. Shulman, a jewelry designer, custom-designed Hathaway’s engagement ring and has co-produced films starring his wife, such as the indie drama Song One. The most intriguing layer of their bond is the internet theory that Shulman is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare. Not only does Shulman bear a striking resemblance to the playwright, but Shakespeare’s real-life wife was also named Anne Hathaway. Whether by fate or historical irony, the two remain one of Hollywood’s most private and enduring couples.

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