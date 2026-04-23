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Home > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 23, 2026 16:41:38 IST

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Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

Do you know Amitabh Bachchan makes sure that he wishes people on their birthday sharp at midnight? This long-standing habit of Big B was revealed by actress Divya Dutta. In a recent interaction, Divya mentioned that the Bollywood veteran makes people feel special with his gesture.

The actress told in an interview to Filmibeat, “He has that thing of wishing everybody on their birthdays. How many people do that? He always wishes everyone a happy birthday at 12 am sharp. He has that knack of making people feel very very special, and I absolutely adore him.”

Highlighting on Amitabh Bachchan’s punctuality, the actress shared how he arrived at her book launch ahead of time. She stated, “I had my book launch and Mr Bachchan was launching the book. His team said he will arrive at 7.30 sharp. So I was getting my photoshoot done. It was 7.20, and I saw a tall figure standing in front of me… it was Mr Bachchan! I froze.”

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Divya went on to add, “He came before time. He told me, ‘Please take your time, I am early.’ He is so gracious.”

Divya Dutta On Working With Amitabh Bachchan

Divya Dutta had the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Baghban, where she played a grey-shaded character. She shared that Bachchan was very supportive of her performance during the shoot and encouraged her while portraying the complex role.

She mentioned, “Earlier, during the initial days, I was my exuberant self and I would wish him good morning, happy that I am with Mr Bachchan and I’m shooting with him. It was a dream come true. Then gradually the nasty bit of the role started getting onto me and my good mornings just dimmed away.”

The actress went on to add, “And the sensitive man that he is, he called me and told me that I am not being nice to him in the film. He came to my defence. I told him ‘No sir, I’m just saying my lines’. He didn’t say anything, he was quiet, but what he wanted to say was, ‘Exactly, you are saying your lines, you are not saying it to me, so don’t feel so bad about it.’ And then he pampered me with food, and I was so normal and happy.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Divya Dutta’s Professional Commitments

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie, which also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, emerged as a massive box office success and received strong audience response.

Meanwhile, Divya Dutta continues to stay active across films and OTT projects, where she is often seen taking on layered and impactful supporting roles. Known for her versatility, she has been consistently working in both mainstream cinema and digital platforms, earning praise for her strong performances across genres.

ALSO READ: Tami Nadu Election 2026: Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Dhanush Step Out To Cast Vote

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Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywoodDivya Duttaentertainment

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Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

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Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

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Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’
Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’
Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’
Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses This Midnight Ritual, Reveals Divya Dutta: ‘He Has That Knack Of…’

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