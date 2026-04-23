OMRON Healthcare and Tricog Health strengthen collaboration in India with Tricog CardioCheck (TCC)

AI-powered ECG analysis enables rapid risk assessment and supports early detection of heart disease risK

Kyoto [Japan], April 23: OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global leader in clinically proven medical devices for home health monitoring and treatment, today announced the integration of its ECG-enabled upper arm blood pressure monitors with Tricog Health Pte. Ltd.’s clinically validated AI-powered cardiac triage service, Tricog CardioCheck (TCC). The service is scheduled for rollout at health centers across India from April 2026.

Tricog CardioCheck (TCC) enables ECG data recorded using OMRON Healthcare’s Complete blood pressure monitors with integrated ECG monitoring to be transmitted to the cloud and analyzed by Tricog’s AI algorithms. Within approximately 10 seconds, the system provides a three-level risk assessment, supporting patient triage and timely clinical evaluation

Results are displayed via a dedicated smartphone application designed for healthcare professionals, allowing front-line care providers to review patient risk levels in real time and quickly determine the need for further examination, even where a cardiology specialist is not immediately available.

Cardiovascular disease represents a growing public health challenge in India, with the number of patients projected to increase from approximately 110 million today to 230 million by 2050. At the same time, access to specialized care remains limited, with far fewer cardiology specialists per capita than in Japan or the United States and limited access to facilities equipped for advanced cardiac testing.

While early identification can be crucial to the effective management of cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure and heart attacks, helping to reduce the risk of serious complications, including strokes, many cases go undetected until overt symptoms begin to develop.

By integrating ECG measurement into routine blood pressure monitoring at clinics, Tricog CardioCheck (TCC) supports the identification of patients whose underlying conditions may otherwise go undiagnosed. Furthermore, the system enables cardiovascular screening to be incorporated into existing workflows without significantly increasing operational burden, facilitating earlier detection and more timely referral for further evaluation.

Since its initial investment in Tricog in fiscal year 2023, OMRON Healthcare has continued to strengthen its partnership with the company in order to address key healthcare challenges in India. Through ongoing collaboration, both companies aim to expand access to innovative diagnostic solutions and contribute to improving cardiovascular health outcomes across the country.

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, “Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society,” the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.

With over 400 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world’s most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/

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