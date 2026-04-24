Who Is Winning West Bengal Elections? BJP Vs TMC Battle Intensifies After Record 92% Voting Percentage

West Bengal Election Results: Polling for 152 out of the 294 Assembly seats in the first phase of the West Bengal elections concluded on Thursday, witnessing a record voter turnout despite scattered incidents of violence across several districts. Authorities confirmed that 41 people have been arrested in connection with clashes reported during the day. Voting began at 7 am across 16 districts under tight security arrangements, with 1,478 candidates in the fray.

West Bengal Election Phase 1: ECI Reports Highest-Ever Turnout Since Independence

According to updated figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), voter turnout reached 92.35%, which is the highest participation recorded in the state since Independence.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the electorate.

“This is the highest-ever percentage in West Bengal since Independence,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal stated in Kolkata, “We are satisfied with the efforts that we put in which was reflected in the high voter turnout. There is always scope for improvement. The CEC said he was also satisfied with the reports of electors voting without fear and favour.”

Clashes Reported Across Multiple Districts During First Phase Of West Bengal Elections

Despite the high turnout, incidents of violence were reported from several regions, including Murshidabad, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, and Dakshin Dinajpur. Tensions escalated in some areas with reports of crude bombs being hurled and political workers from rival parties coming under attack.

In Murshidabad district, Domkal and Nowada, reported clashes even a day before polling.

A clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M) in Raipur left at least four people injured, according to officials.

In a separate incident in Shibnagar, Nowada, crude bombs were reportedly thrown following a confrontation between TMC workers and members of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), a political outfit launched by former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. The situation further escalated as workers from both parties blocked roads.

Meanwhile, in Dakshin Dinajpur, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar from Kumarganj was allegedly assaulted by TMC workers outside a polling station during his visit to booths.

Who Is Winning The West Bengal Elections?

An opinion poll conducted by IANS-Matrize, released on the day the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, suggests that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC could secure a fourth consecutive term, though with reduced margins.

The survey projects TMC winning between 155 and 170 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a noticeable drop compared to its previous performance. The BJP, however, is expected to remain a strong challenger, with projections ranging between 100 and 115 seats.

The poll also estimates TMC’s vote share at 43–45%, while the NDA could secure between 41% and 43%, indicating a closely contested election.

West Bengal Elections: A Look Back at 2021 Results

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC won a decisive victory with 215 seats. The BJP, which mounted an aggressive campaign, won 77 seats.

While current projections still favour the ruling party, the narrowing margins suggest that the ongoing election could evolve into a far more competitive contest.

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