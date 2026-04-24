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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Delhi will see scheduled power cuts April 24 across areas like Dwarka , Kalkaji, Uttam Nagar, and Najafgarh due to maintenance work. Residents are advised to plan ahead as outages will occour at different times during the whole day.

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 24, 2026 11:37:19 IST

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Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: People who live in Delhi should know that there will be power cuts on April 24, 2026. The companies that give us electricity like Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited need to do some work to make sure everything is running smoothly.

These power cuts will happen in areas of North, West, South and South-West Delhi at different times of the day. Some of the places that will be affected are Dwarka Sector 8 Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar and Najafgarh. The people who live in these areas should make plans because they will not have electricity for some time.

South Delhi will have power cuts too. For example Dwarka Sector 8 will not have electricity from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Nehru Enclave and Kalkaji will have power cuts from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Jia Sarai will have a power cut from 11:04 AM to 12:04 PM. Tigri Colony in Sangam Vihar will have a power cut from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

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In West Delhi many areas will have power cuts. Uttam Nagar and Milap Nagar will have power cuts from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. State Bank Colony in Paschim Vihar will have a power cut from 10:04 AM to 12:04 PM. Vikaspuri will have a power cut from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Najafgarh and the areas around it will also have power cuts. Sai Baba Enclave and Masudabad will have power cuts from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. There may be power cuts in Najafgarh and Chhatarpur because the power companies are doing some work to make the electricity better.

The power companies are telling people to plan what they need to do. This is because the power cuts are temporary and necessary. The power companies want to make sure that the electricity is working well. Once they finish their work the power will come on. This will make the electricity more reliable, in the run. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited are doing this work to help people who live in Delhi. Delhi residents should be patient. Wait for the power to come back on.

Here is the overview in short of Delhi Power Cut Today, 24 April, 2026:

  • Dwarka Sector 8: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
  • Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
  • Jia Sarai (Hauz Khas): Around 11:04 AM to 12:04 PM
  • Tigri Colony, Sangam Vihar: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Power Cut Schedule In West Delhi: Uttam Nagar, Milap Nagar: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Paschim Vihar (State Bank Colony): 10:04 AM to 12:04 PM
  • Vikaspuri areas: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Najafgarh and Chhatarpur areas Sai Baba Enclave, Masudabad (Najafgarh): 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

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Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

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Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

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Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List
Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List
Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List
Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

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