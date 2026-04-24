Meta Layoffs: Tech Giant To Fire 8,000 Employees On May 20 As Company Shifts Focus To AI, Freezes Hiring

US-based Tech giant Meta has confirmed that it will cut 10 per cent of its global workforce laying off around 8,000 employees, as the company increases its focus on artificial intelligence. The development was communicated to employees through an internal memo. The memo, first reported by Bloomberg, was sent by Meta’s Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, who said the company is implementing internal changes that will result in layoffs affecting about 10 per cent of staff on 20th May 2026.

Silicon Valley’s AI Shift Is Coming At A Human Cost

What makes this round of layoffs particularly striking is not just the scale but the timing. Meta is not alone in this. Other big names like Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft have also been cutting thousands of jobs, all while betting big on AI. The message coming out of Silicon Valley is getting harder and harder to ignore. The AI era is here, and real people are paying the price for it.

But the impact does not stop at the employees who are being let go. Meta has also confirmed that it is scrapping plans to fill around 6,000 open positions that were expected to be hired for. That is a massive hiring freeze that many people never saw coming. For fresh graduates and job seekers who had been dreaming of a Meta offer letter, this news quietly shut a door they did not even know was closing.

In the memo, Gale acknowledged the difficulty of the decision and explained that the company was sharing the update earlier than usual because details of the layoffs had already been reported in the media. She noted that while Meta would normally prefer to finalise more specifics before communicating widely, the leak prompted the company to inform employees with the information currently available. It is a candid, if somewhat uncomfortable, admission, that employees learned about their fate partly through the press before their own employer could formally reach them.

Is This Just The Beginning For Meta?



And the story may not end here. Reports suggest that Meta could carry out another similar round of layoffs in the future. If that happens, the total reduction could reach around 20 per cent of the company’s 79,000-strong workforce. That is a staggering number by any measure, one that signals a fundamental restructuring of what Meta believes it needs to thrive in the years ahead.

Meta had previously reduced around 700 roles across various teams, including its Reality Labs division, which is responsible for developing the metaverse. That earlier round felt like a correction. This feels like a transformation.

Explaining the reasoning behind the layoffs, Gale said the company needs to reduce roles in managing costs and support investments in other areas. While she did not specify the exact sectors receiving increased funding, reports indicate that Meta is investing billions of dollars into building AI infrastructure and expanding its capabilities in the field.

Yet the AI pivot comes with its own controversies. The company has reportedly begun tracking employee mouse movements and keystrokes as part of efforts to train AI systems, a move that has faced criticism from some employees. As Meta races to build smarter machines, questions are growing louder about what kind of workplace and what kind of future it is building for the people still inside it.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

