Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

Pune Water Shortage Today 24 April 2026: Residents in Pune are facing water supply problems on April 24. This is a day after the Pune Municipal Corporation planned to shut down the citys water supply for maintenance and repairs. The Pune Municipal Corporation said water supply would start again on Friday morning but at pressure. However many areas in Pune have no water at all. The water supply disruption happened because of work at key treatment plants and pumping stations linked to the Khadakwasla Dam. Now officials say the delays are because of pipeline upgrades and repair work, in many parts of Pune city. They are working on Punes water supply. The Pune Municipal Corporation is trying to fix Punes water problems.

The Pune Municipal Corporation had said that water supply would start again on Friday morning but at pressure. However many areas in central Pune have no water at all. The problem started because of work at treatment plants and pumping stations.

These are connected to the Khadakwasla Dam. Officials now say that delays are because of pipeline upgrades and repair work. This work is happening at places in the city.

The shutdown happened on April 23. It was planned for 24 hours. This was to help with maintenance work on Punes water infrastructure. Although water was expected to start flowing the next morning many areas had delays. Water Comes late or did not come at all. Work is happening at the Padmavati Pumping Station. This station is important because it draws water from the Khadakwasla Dam.

This work is part of an effort to improve monitoring and distribution efficiency. It has also caused delays in restoring water supply. Repairs are happening at 30 places across Pune. These include small pipelines and many of these pipelines are empty.

This is slowing down the process of restoring water flow to homes also water supply is expected to return between 12 noon and 1 pm in areas that are affected.

However, officials have said that it may take longer for everything to go back to normal, this is because pipelines need to refill and pressure levels need to stabilise across the network and The residents in Pune are still having problems because there is no water supply in parts of the city.

They are unhappy and uncertain even though there were announcements beforehand. Authorities have asked people to use water and be patient. They said that water supply will get better once all maintenance and repair tasks are done. The Pune Municipal Corporation is working hard to fix the water supply problems in Pune.

Residents in Pune are waiting for the water supply to get back to normal, water supply problem in Pune is still not solved. Authorities, in Pune are trying to restore water supply soon as possible.