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Home > Education News > AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the application window for BSc Nursing and allied courses admission 2026.

AIIMS BSC Nursing Admission 2026
AIIMS BSC Nursing Admission 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 24, 2026 13:22:58 IST

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AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the application portal for admission to BSc Nursing and allied courses 2026 today at 5 pm. All candidates who have not applied yet should complete the online registration process on the official website before 5pm today. The admission portal is national level, and it consists of several undergraduate nursing and healthcare programmes conducted at AIIMS campuses.

When is AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 last date

The last date for application to AIIMS BSc Nursing admission 2026 is 24th April, and the application portal will shut at 5 pm. The application portal opened from 25th March, and there will be no extension. All candidates are advised to apply well before the last date to prevent any technical glitch at the last moment.

What courses are offered under AIIMS BSc admission 2026

The AIIMS admission process includes a variety of courses like BSc (Hons) Nursing and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and several allied health science courses.

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These include optometry, medical radiology and imaging technology, operation theatre technology, dental hygiene, emergency medical technician and medical laboratory technology. 

Admission will be offered from various AIIMS campuses like Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Rishikesh, Raipur, Nagpur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Bibinagar, Kalyani and Bathinda.

What is AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 application fee

The application fee is different from category to category. General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 2000, while SC, ST and EWS candidates have to pay Rs 1600.

Candidates belonging to persons with benchmark disabilities category are exempt from paying the application fee. The application fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking.

What is AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 exam date

The entrance test will be conducted in computer-based test mode on separate dates for all courses. The exam for BSc (Hons) Nursing will be conducted on June 27, and the post-basic nursing examination will be conducted on May 30. 

The allied courses entrance exam will be conducted on July 4. The admit card for BSc (Hons) Nursing will be released on June 19.

What is the AIIMS BSc Nursing selection process

The selection process will be based on the marks obtained in the entrance test. The merit list will be prepared after the results are released.

Candidates who qualify on the entrance test will be called for counselling. Seats will be allotted based on rank, preferences and availability. Final admission will be based on document verification and eligibility criteria. 

What are key instructions for AIIMS BSc applicants

Both basic and final steps of the registration process should be completed, or else they will not be considered for admission. The institute has also clarified that there is no correction facility after form submission. Candidates are advised to check every detail rightly before final submission of the form.

With the application deadline for AIIMS BSc opening today, aspirants are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible to improve their chances of getting admission to one of the top medical institutions in India.

Also Read: Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions
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AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

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AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility
AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility
AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility
AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

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