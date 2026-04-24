HCL Tech Share Price Today: HCL Tech Shares Fall Over 4%, Extend Losses for Third Straight Session

HCL Tech Share Price Today, April 24: Shares of HCL Technologies continued to remain under pressure on Friday, April 24, extending their losing streak for the third straight session. The stock dropped as much as 3.75% to ₹1,206.60 in intraday trade on the back of continued selling pressure in the larger IT pack.

The stock opened at ₹1,264.40 and hit an intraday high of ₹1,264.80. As of 12:50 pm, the stock was trading at ₹1,206. It also fell to a low of ₹1,205.20 during the session, suggesting that selling was the dominant activity throughout the day.

The weakness came as investors booked profits in IT counters after the recent earnings and reassessed near-term growth visibility for the sector.

HCL Tech Share Price Today: HCL Tech intraday price snapshot

Particulars Levels (₹) Previous Close 1,277.60 Open 1,264.40 High 1,264.80 Low 1,205.20 LTP (12:50 PM) 1,206.60 VWAP 1,226.05 Change -3.75%

The stock is trading below its VWAP of ₹1,226.05, which suggests that the intraday sentiment is still weak and sellers are dictating the price action.

HCL Tech Share Price Today: Third decline in succession

HCL Technologies has now slipped for three straight trading sessions, wiping out gains from recent highs. Market participants say the fall is due to profit booking and cautious sentiment across IT stocks, which have seen sharp moves in recent weeks.

The stock has also been sensitive to broader concerns about global technology spending, with investors closely watching commentary from major IT firms on demand trends in major markets like the US and Europe.

HCL Tech Share Price Today: IT sector under pressure

The latest fall for HCL Tech comes as a similar trend is playing out for large IT peers, with the sector still witnessing volatility after a mixed set of Q4 earnings. Margins have been stable for companies, but investors are looking ahead for signposts and deal momentum.

HCL Tech is among India’s top three IT services exporters and is considered a bellwether for the sector’s performance. This makes its share price very sensitive to changes in the outlook for global demand and to big deal announcements.

HCL Tech Share Price Today: Market takeaway

All in all, the stock’s long-term decline is a reflection of the market’s ongoing wariness, despite fairly steady financial performance. HCL Tech is now down almost 4% in intraday trade, extending its losing streak. Its movement in the near-term is likely to continue to be guided by sector-wide sentiment and global cues on tech demand rather than standalone earnings performance.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)