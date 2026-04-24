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Home > Business News > Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Despite an 8,000 drop in Q4 headcount, Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27, while also focusing on strong Q4 FY26 results, rising attrition, and a ₹25 dividend.

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4 (Image: Reuters)
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4 (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 24, 2026 12:10:59 IST

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Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys has said it plans to hire around 20,000 fresh graduates in FY27, as per reports, signalling a continued focus on building its talent pipeline, even as the company navigates a mixed employment trend.

Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s earnings conference that fresh hiring will remain a key part of its growth strategy. The announcement comes at a time when global tech demand remains uneven, but Indian IT firms continue to invest in long-term workforce expansion.

The hiring guidance also underscores Infosys’s focus on balancing growth and operational efficiency even as the company reported a decline in overall employee headcount in the March quarter.

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Infosys’ Employee Headcount Falls Over 8,000 In Q4

As per the company’s post-market earnings update, Infosys’ workforce was 3,28,594 as of March 31, 2026, compared to 3,37,034 in the last quarter. That is a cut of more than 8,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, attrition marginally increased to 12.6% in Q4FY26 from 12.3% in the December quarter, indicating slight pressure on employee retention.

Infosys Share Update: Strong Q4 earnings crush estimates

The hiring update comes as the company posted strong financial results for the March quarter. Infosys posted a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹8,501 crore. Revenue grew 13.4% to ₹46,402 crore.

Operating performance also remained consistent with healthy margin expansion driven by improved deal wins and execution across key business segments.

Infosys Share Update: Dividend announcement adds to investor focus

Along with earnings, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per share. The record date has been fixed for June 10, 2026, while the payout is scheduled for June 25, 2026.

Also Read: Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

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Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

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Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

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