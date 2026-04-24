Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys has said it plans to hire around 20,000 fresh graduates in FY27, as per reports, signalling a continued focus on building its talent pipeline, even as the company navigates a mixed employment trend.

Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s earnings conference that fresh hiring will remain a key part of its growth strategy. The announcement comes at a time when global tech demand remains uneven, but Indian IT firms continue to invest in long-term workforce expansion.

The hiring guidance also underscores Infosys’s focus on balancing growth and operational efficiency even as the company reported a decline in overall employee headcount in the March quarter.

Infosys’ Employee Headcount Falls Over 8,000 In Q4

As per the company’s post-market earnings update, Infosys’ workforce was 3,28,594 as of March 31, 2026, compared to 3,37,034 in the last quarter. That is a cut of more than 8,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, attrition marginally increased to 12.6% in Q4FY26 from 12.3% in the December quarter, indicating slight pressure on employee retention.

Infosys Share Update: Strong Q4 earnings crush estimates

The hiring update comes as the company posted strong financial results for the March quarter. Infosys posted a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹8,501 crore. Revenue grew 13.4% to ₹46,402 crore.

Operating performance also remained consistent with healthy margin expansion driven by improved deal wins and execution across key business segments.

Infosys Share Update: Dividend announcement adds to investor focus

Along with earnings, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per share. The record date has been fixed for June 10, 2026, while the payout is scheduled for June 25, 2026.

Also Read: Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment