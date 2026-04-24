RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 34: RCB are set to host another match at home, taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in game 34. This competition is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A solid victory can propel RCB to the second position in the standings. GT suffered a heavy 99-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match.

It was their largest margin of defeat, as they never seemed competitive. Their middle order appears lacking, and they rely too much on their top order. Therefore, the top order must assume greater responsibility to establish the foundation.

Toss: The match toss between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs GT Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (vc)

All-rounder: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna

Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

RCB vs GT, Bengaluru Pitch Report: Historically, the pitch in Bengaluru favors the batters. It is a venue that favors six-hitting, providing minimal assistance to the bowlers. Throughout the years, this location has been the scene of several high-scoring matches, including the one featuring the highest total in IPL history. The bounce has consistently been reliable, and shorter boundaries maintain the batters’ interest. The outfield is quite quick, posing challenges for the bowlers.

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

RCB vs GT Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Also Read: RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today