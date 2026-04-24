LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Ahmedabad: A 19-year-old youth was killed in Ahmedabad after a simmering dispute linked to an old Instagram post spiralled into violence. The victim, identified as Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh, had allegedly shared a story some time ago that challenged the accused.

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway (Pic Credits: X, Instagram)
‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway (Pic Credits: X, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 24, 2026 12:16:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Ahmedabad: A 19-year-old youth was killed in Ahmedabad after a simmering dispute linked to an old Instagram post spiralled into violence. The victim, identified as Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh, had allegedly shared a story some time ago that challenged the accused.

Police said the exact content of the post has not yet been retrieved from his account, but it appears to have fuelled tension between the two sides for days before the incident.

Late-Night Confrontation Turns Fatal

According to officials from Vejalpur Police Station, the clash took place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. The accused, Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22) and Faizan Pathan (20), allegedly confronted Salik over the earlier online exchange.

You Might Be Interested In

The official stated, “The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Rehan, Faizal and Faizan picked a fight with Salik over an old Instagram story in which he had challenged them saying, ‘Tumse jo ho sakta hai kar lo.’ However, the post is yet to be recovered from Salik’s Instagram archive.”

What began as an argument quickly escalated. During the scuffle, Rehan is accused of holding the victim while stabbing him on the right side of his body. Salik was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Another Youth Injured In Attack

A second person, identified as Kasib Saiyed, was also caught in the violence. Police said Faizan allegedly hit him with a stone, while Rehan attacked him with a knife, injuring his forearm. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Probe Underway, Accused In Custody

All three accused have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Police are now piecing together the sequence of events, including the role of the social media dispute that may have triggered the attack.

Investigators say the case is another reminder of how online conflicts can quickly spill into real-world violence when tempers go unchecked.

ALSO READ: Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

LATEST NEWS

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

Who Is Medha Shankr? Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Actress Who Rose To Fame With 12th Fail — All About Her Career, Net Worth

Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage, Legendary Actor Later Married This Woman…

Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway
‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway
‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway
‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

QUICK LINKS