‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Ahmedabad: A 19-year-old youth was killed in Ahmedabad after a simmering dispute linked to an old Instagram post spiralled into violence. The victim, identified as Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh, had allegedly shared a story some time ago that challenged the accused.

Police said the exact content of the post has not yet been retrieved from his account, but it appears to have fuelled tension between the two sides for days before the incident.

Late-Night Confrontation Turns Fatal

According to officials from Vejalpur Police Station, the clash took place around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. The accused, Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22) and Faizan Pathan (20), allegedly confronted Salik over the earlier online exchange.

The official stated, “The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Rehan, Faizal and Faizan picked a fight with Salik over an old Instagram story in which he had challenged them saying, ‘Tumse jo ho sakta hai kar lo.’ However, the post is yet to be recovered from Salik’s Instagram archive.”

What began as an argument quickly escalated. During the scuffle, Rehan is accused of holding the victim while stabbing him on the right side of his body. Salik was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Another Youth Injured In Attack

A second person, identified as Kasib Saiyed, was also caught in the violence. Police said Faizan allegedly hit him with a stone, while Rehan attacked him with a knife, injuring his forearm. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Probe Underway, Accused In Custody

All three accused have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Police are now piecing together the sequence of events, including the role of the social media dispute that may have triggered the attack.

Investigators say the case is another reminder of how online conflicts can quickly spill into real-world violence when tempers go unchecked.

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