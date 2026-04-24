LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

Farkhanda Aziz Khan, along with her brother and an associate, was arrested by Mumbai Police in a sextortion case involving a Mumbai businessman. The accused allegedly extorted over ₹63 lakh by threatening to leak private chats, with police now probing if more victims were targeted.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 24, 2026 11:38:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

A woman cricketer linked to the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League has been arrested along with her brother and an associate in a sextortion and extortion case investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The accused were found to be Farkhanda Aziz Khan (30), her brother Bazil Aziz Khan (27) and their accomplice Uddin Imtiyaz Wani (22). Farkhanda and her brother were caught in a hotel within the Delhi NCR whereas Wani was caught in Srinagar. The arrests were made based on a complaint made by a Mumbai based businessman, according to police sources.

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

According to NDTV report, Police sources claim that the case is as old as 2024 when the complainant, who is 28 years old, encountered Farkhanda. Gradually, they interacted more and engaged in frequent discussions. According to investigators, she started explicit conversations, which were later leveraged. She later presented the businessman to her brother and their partner, and introduced them into the supposed scheme. Shortly afterwards, the accused is said to have started to demand money claiming a financial problem. He was also threatened to be exposed to private chats when the complainant declined to pay. He deposited the money in the account of Farkhanda in 32 bank transactions of ₹23.61lakh between January 2026 and April 2024 out of fear.

More Details About The Mumbai Sextortion Case

Investigators discovered that much of the money was subsequently transferred to the account of Wani, some cash was also deposited to the bank account of the father of Farkhanda. The police also added that the threats intensified, as the accused threatened the victim with legal action and said that he had incriminating screenshots.

You Might Be Interested In

Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested in Mumbai Sextortion Case

The businessman supposedly paid another ₹40 lakh in January 2026, under pressure, pushing the total to more than ₹63 lakh. The initial transaction of the case reportedly started with 20,000 in April 2024. According to the complaint, FIR is registered in the West Region Cyber Police Station in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. The investigation continues as authorities are now investigating whether or not there were additional victims and how the extorted funds were spent.

Also Read: ‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Farkhanda Aziz KhanFarkhanda Aziz Khan Jammu and Kashmir Woman CricketerFarkhanda Aziz Khan Mumbai Sextortion CaseJammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer arrestedMumbai Sextortion CaseMumbai Sextortion Case jammu kashmir cricketerwho is Farkhanda Aziz Khan

RELATED News

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

Delhi Power Cut Today April 24, 2026: Scheduled Outages Across Multiple Areas Including Dwarka, Kalkaji, Najafgarh. Check Full List

‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

LATEST NEWS

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

Who Is Medha Shankr? Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Actress Who Rose To Fame With 12th Fail — All About Her Career, Net Worth

Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage, Legendary Actor Later Married This Woman…

Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Suffers Another Facepalm Moment As BCB Withdraws Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC For Ongoing PSL 2026

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case
Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case
Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case
Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

QUICK LINKS