A woman cricketer linked to the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League has been arrested along with her brother and an associate in a sextortion and extortion case investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The accused were found to be Farkhanda Aziz Khan (30), her brother Bazil Aziz Khan (27) and their accomplice Uddin Imtiyaz Wani (22). Farkhanda and her brother were caught in a hotel within the Delhi NCR whereas Wani was caught in Srinagar. The arrests were made based on a complaint made by a Mumbai based businessman, according to police sources.

Who Is Farkhanda Aziz Khan? Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested In Mumbai Sextortion Case

According to NDTV report, Police sources claim that the case is as old as 2024 when the complainant, who is 28 years old, encountered Farkhanda. Gradually, they interacted more and engaged in frequent discussions. According to investigators, she started explicit conversations, which were later leveraged. She later presented the businessman to her brother and their partner, and introduced them into the supposed scheme. Shortly afterwards, the accused is said to have started to demand money claiming a financial problem. He was also threatened to be exposed to private chats when the complainant declined to pay. He deposited the money in the account of Farkhanda in 32 bank transactions of ₹23.61lakh between January 2026 and April 2024 out of fear.

More Details About The Mumbai Sextortion Case

Investigators discovered that much of the money was subsequently transferred to the account of Wani, some cash was also deposited to the bank account of the father of Farkhanda. The police also added that the threats intensified, as the accused threatened the victim with legal action and said that he had incriminating screenshots.

Jammu and Kashmir Woman Cricketer and Brother Arrested in Mumbai Sextortion Case

The businessman supposedly paid another ₹40 lakh in January 2026, under pressure, pushing the total to more than ₹63 lakh. The initial transaction of the case reportedly started with 20,000 in April 2024. According to the complaint, FIR is registered in the West Region Cyber Police Station in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. The investigation continues as authorities are now investigating whether or not there were additional victims and how the extorted funds were spent.

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