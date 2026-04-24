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Home > Business News > Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 24, 2026 13:15:15 IST

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Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

New Delhi [India], April 22: Wishlink recently hosted the second edition of Creators of Change, bringing together 400+ creators and brand partners in New Delhi. The event featured awards honouring some of the country’s most impactful creator voices, alongside a documentary screening and curated brand experiences across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and culture.

Over the years, Wishlink has worked behind the scenes with some of India’s most recognisable digital creators, helping them turn content into commerce and influence into meaningful income. Creators of Change is the one platform where that work steps into the spotlight.

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The evening brought together a diverse mix of creators and brand partners, but it was intentionally designed to go beyond a typical industry event. While the awards recognised creators who have evolved into entrepreneurs building businesses, communities, and real consumer impact, the experience extended far beyond the stage.

A key highlight was the screening of Frame by Frame by Wishlink, a documentary capturing the unfiltered realities of a creator’s journey, featuring Tarini Shah, Simran Balar Jain, and Karan Gangwani.

The event also featured immersive brand experiences and interactive setups designed to bring creators offline and into shared, real-world moments.

Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

Notable attendees included Tarini Shah, Sanya Mirwani, Pari Dua, Asfi Javed, Dolly Javed, Simran Balar Jain, Anushka Hazra, Tarun Kinra, and Aditi Shrestha.

“Creators of Change isn’t just an awards night, it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. Every creator in this room has built something real, and we feel incredibly lucky to support that journey,” said Divyansh Ameta, Co-Founder, Wishlink.

The scale of Wishlink’s ecosystem continues to reflect the rapid growth of India’s creator economy. In the last month alone, the platform saw over 1 lakh active creators publishing 50 lakh+ content pieces, generating 50 billion+ impressions and influencing over 5 crore purchase decisions.

This year’s edition stood out for its scale, more creators, more brands, and more proof that this ecosystem has grown into something impossible to ignore. Yet, the core belief remains unchanged: creators today are not just content producers, they are entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and powerful drivers of how India discovers, decides, and shops.

For Wishlink, the event marks both a celebration and a signal; the platform powering much of India’s creator commerce ecosystem is only accelerating, and so are the creators building within it.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

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Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

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Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices
Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices
Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices
Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

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