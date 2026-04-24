Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage, Legendary Actor Later Married This Woman…

Seema Kapoor-Om Puri: Recently, Annu Kapoor shared a very personal experience in his family history and opened up to the ill fated marriage of his sister Seema Kapoor to the late actor Om Puri. During an open interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kapoor commended on the emotional rollercoaster his family had to go through, but also admitted that Puri was a genius as an actor. Although he admired the work of Puri, Kapoor was not afraid to air his grievances on the manner in which his sister was treated in their short marriage in the early 1990s.

Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage



Seema Kapoor-Om Puri: Kapoor claims that the marriage of Seema Kapoor to Om Puri broke up in a few months when she found out that he was having an affair with another woman, Nandita. This was compounded by the fact that Seema was pregnant then and the emotional trauma is said to have caused her baby to lose its life. Kapoor termed the incident as a very painful experience, saying that Om Puri was a phenomenal actor, but his behaviour as a husband was beyond repair. He made clear the difference between admiring another person on his career successes and criticizing his own personal behavior, and it was quite obvious that he did so because he was a protective brother.

What Did Annu Kapoor Say About Seema Kapoor-Om Puri Marriage?

Seema Kapoor-Om Puri: Kapoor continued by stating that in spite of the bitterness in their past, Seema had demonstrated compassion towards Om Puri when he was dying. He unveiled that she was taking care of him in his hard times and this move had left him confused and angry at first. Looking back at his own feelings, Kapoor acknowledged that he had problems with accepting her decision at the moment. But he also admitted that her actions proved her strength and humanity despite her serious personal loss and betrayal.

Does Annu Kapoor Still Hold Any Grudge Against Om Puri for Betraying His Sister Seema Kapoor?

Seema Kapoor-Om Puri: Today Kapoor claims that he does not feel resentment against anybody concerned. He noted that he had a good feeling towards the family of Om Puri, his son and ex wife and that time had calmed his anger. Nonetheless, he confessed to feeling lingering remorse over what was happening to his sister and how this affected her life. By refusing to go into each detail, Kapoor said that one should not talk too much about the past because it might reopen old wounds. His cogitations highlight the sophisticated combination of admiration, pain, forgiveness, and non-resolved grief- a hint of the human aspect of relations behind the Hollywood of the movie industry.

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