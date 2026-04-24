NSE Holiday Calendar May 2026: Full Stock Market Closure Dates, Maharashtra Day Trading Break and Investor Guide

People who invest money in India always check the holiday calendar of the stock market so they can make plans for buying and selling stocks. The National Stock Exchange, which is a place for financial business in India has certain days when it is closed and people cannot trade. In May 2026 people who trade are really interested in knowing if there are any days when the market will be closed. This helps people who invest to manage their money not miss chances and plan what they want to do ahead of time. Here is what the holiday schedule of the National Stock Exchange looks like for May 2026 and what it means for people who trade.

What is the National Stock Exchange?

The National Stock Exchange is a place where people can trade stocks and it is the largest in India. The National Stock Exchange is where people can buy and sell stocks and other financial things. The National Stock Exchange is open on weekdays, which’s Monday to Friday and it is closed on weekends and public holidays.

National Stock Exchange Holiday in May 2026

In May 2026 the National Stock Exchange will be closed on May 1 which’s a Friday because it is Maharashtra Day. On this day people will not be able to trade stocks or anything else. So people who invest need to plan what they want to do around this day.

There are only two holidays in May, according to the NSE table, but here is the full list for the entire year.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election – Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Note: November 08, 2026, shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently through a circular. The holidays falling on Saturday / Sunday are as follows: Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Feb-2026 Sunday Mahashivratri 2 21-Mar-2026 Saturday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) 3 15-Aug-2026 Saturday Independence Day 4 08-Nov-2026 Sunday Diwali Laxmi Pujan*

What Happens Around the Holiday

Since May 1 is a Friday people who trade will have a weekend and the market will open again on Monday, May 4 2026. Sometimes when the market is closed for a time it can affect how people feel about the market because things that happen around the world during the holiday can affect the market when it opens again.

How it Affects People Who Invest and Trade

Holidays like Maharashtra Day can affect how people trade people who trade a lot or people who trade stocks that can change price quickly. People who invest should finish things before the holiday and they should know what is happening around the world because other markets are still open even when the Indian market is closed.

Things to Remember

The National Stock Exchange is also closed on Saturdays and Sundays. People who invest should always check the holiday calendar that the National Stock Exchange puts out so they are not confused. If people know when the market is closed they can plan better. Have a smoother time trading throughout the year. The National Stock Exchange holiday schedule is important, for people who trade so they should always check it.