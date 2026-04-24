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Home > Tech and Auto News > GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

GTA VI: Developed by Rockstar Games, the highly anticipated title is expected to be one of the biggest and most ambitious game launches in history.

(Photos: X)
(Photos: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 24, 2026 10:39:24 IST

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GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

GTA VI: Grand Theft Auto VI seems to be solidly on course towards the long awaited release date of November 19, 2026, despite speculation about a delay. According to industry insiders and trusted sources, such as the GTAVI O’Clock podcast, Rockstar Games is working according to its schedule. It is being reported that internal evaluations indicate nothing of additional missteps and this provides one of the first and biggest indicators hitherto that the long-awaited title may make it on time during the holiday season.

GTA VI: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors

GTA VI: The development of the game has been under close observation because of the scale of the game, its cost and the huge expectations attached to it. The project, which is supported by Take-Two Interactive, has supposedly surpassed huge budgets limits, having expended billions of dollars in a number of years. Although faced with these difficulties, such as leaks, lengthy development timelines, and high levels of public criticism, the publisher has not made any declaration to the contrary of the November launch. Analysts feel that the release will take over the gaming scene and may affect the release of other big games as studios do not need to come into conflict with one of the most influential franchises in the industry.

GTA VI: Check Release Date

GTA VI: In addition to its release date, Grand Theft Auto VI is turning out to be one of the most ambitious games to be made. There are leaks and reports of significant gameplay improvements, such as a redesigned wanted system, in which players are tracked by their real-time movement and not a random spawn of police. The open world should be much bigger and more engaging, and the experience should be enriched with activities such as fishing, diving, and other customizable elements. With development being in the last optimization stage, there are still some risks involved, although the most recent mood in the industry is that the launch date of November 19 will not change PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

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GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

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GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date

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GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date
GTA 6: Rockstar Games Shuts Down Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Rumors; Check Release Date
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