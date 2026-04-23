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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite in India on May 7, featuring a 60MP camera, 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and a massive 8,000mAh battery, with availability on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE6
OnePlus Nord CE6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 23, 2026 19:31:02 IST

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is all set to expand its Nord series in India as it has announced the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 6 in India on 7th May 2026. The handset will break cover alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The smartphone manufacturer has even started sharing teasers online and has also revealed key specifications and design consisting of camera and OS. The phone will arrive in three colour options and will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon. 



OnePlus Nord CE 6 features and specifications 

The company has comfirmed that the device will feature a 60MP primary camera on the rear panel with dual-axis OIS whereas the front panel will house a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. This is a notable upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 which offers a 16MP front camera. The rear camera sensors come with support for 4K Ultra HD recording. 

The company has further revealed that the device will run on an Android based OxygenOS 16. It will come with dual stereo speaker with up to 300 per cent Ultra Volume. 

The handset will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. 

The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset coupled with Touch Reflex technology for smooth gaming sessions. The company claims that the device will support up to 144 FPS gameplay and offers a highly responsive 3200Hz touch sampling rate. It also consists of a large vapour chamber with over 33,000 mm of cooling area to manage heat efficiency. 

The device is packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support. The company claims it can last over 2.5 days on a single charge, while retaining up to 80 per cent battery health even after six years of use. 

In terms of durability, the handset comes with multiple IP certification consisting of IP66, IP68, and IP69 along with IP69K for resistance against dust and water; the device also has MIL-STD-810H certification. 

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launch Timeline and Price

The company has confirm that the device will be launched on 7th May 2026 and it will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon. However, the company has not revealed the price of the phone yet.

The phone will be launched in three colour options: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

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