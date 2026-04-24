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Home > World News > ‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

A diplomatic jibe from Iran has added a fresh twist to the row around Donald Trump’s endorsement of controversial remarks about India and China. Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai posted a video on X showcasing Maharashtra’s landscapes, heritage sites and everyday life, suggesting it could serve as a “cultural detox” for the US President.

‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments (Pic Credits: AI Generated)
‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments (Pic Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 24, 2026 11:40:55 IST

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‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

A diplomatic jibe from Iran has added a fresh twist to the row around Donald Trump’s endorsement of controversial remarks about India and China. Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai posted a video on X showcasing Maharashtra’s landscapes, heritage sites and everyday life, suggesting it could serve as a “cultural detox” for the US President.

“Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas,” the post read. It ended with a pointed line in Hindi: “Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna.”

‘Hellhole’ Remark Sparks Controversy

The controversy began after Trump shared a podcast clip by American commentator Michael Savage. In the episode, Savage described India, China and other countries as “hellholes” while arguing for changes to US birthright citizenship laws.

He alleged that people from these countries travel to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children, calling it an “instant” benefit. He also used derogatory language, referring to Indian and Chinese immigrants as “gangsters with laptops” and accusing them of disrespecting the American flag.

Trump’s decision to repost the clip was widely seen as backing these remarks, triggering backlash online and from officials.

India Calls Remarks ‘Uninformed’

India strongly criticised the comments. Without naming Trump directly, the Ministry of External Affairs said the remarks were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that such statements do not reflect the reality of India-US ties, which are built on mutual respect and shared interests.

“We have seen the comments… They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship,” he said.

US Embassy Issues Clarification

Amid the backlash, the US Embassy New Delhi attempted to ease tensions. Spokesperson Christopher Elms said Trump considers India a “great” country and highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clarification appeared aimed at containing diplomatic fallout, even as the original remarks continued to draw criticism across platforms.

ALSO READ: Iran Slams Talks On Pakistan Soil, Calls It ‘Strategic Blunder’ – Will Asim Munir Pay The Price?

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‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

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‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

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‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments
‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments
‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments
‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

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