Donald Trump Caught Dozing Off On Camera: Viral White House Video Sparks Health Concerns, Is US President Fit For Office?

US President Donald Trump has once again drawn public backlash after appearing to briefly doze off during a live address at the White House. The incident occurred as Trump spoke about the cleaning of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during remarks delivered from the Oval Office. During the speech, his head appeared to tilt forward, his eyes closed, and his mouth slackened, leading many watching live coverage to question whether he had momentarily fallen asleep. The address, which aired live, was described by some viewers as disjointed. Trump spoke at length about his experience as a real estate developer, stating, “Over the years as a developer, I have probably built over 100 swimming pools in different buildings. I’ve seen some really good pool builds and some really bad ones, and we took care of that.”

He continued, “They didn’t last too long. I’ve had some really good ones, some very talented people, great people, I have such great respect for contractors that are good…”

Donald Trump Compares Himself With Martin Luther King Jr. While Falling Asleep During Live Address

Trump also drew comparisons between his own public gatherings and that of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., referencing the historic speech delivered at the Reflecting Pool:

“You all know it well, that’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd, maybe a little bit more, but they said I had 25,000 people.”

He added, “I had pictures of Martin Luther King’s crowd and my crowd; it was the exact same. I actually had more people, but that’s okay. They gave him a million people and said I had 25,000 people, but these are the things we have.”

Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump Dozing Off During Live Speech, Video Goes Viral

The remarks and Trump’s on-camera demeanor triggered sharp reactions online. According to a report by the Daily Express, several viewers questioned the president’s condition.

One social media user wrote:

“Donald Trump babbles about granite at the White House and the ‘Lincoln Memorial pool, lake and pond’ for over six minutes, while claiming he had a larger crowd at the Reflecting Pool than MLK Jr. This guy is unfit for office.”

Another commented, “Trump is about to hit REM [sleep] on camera during an Oval Office event. It’s just incredible.”

Trump is about to hit REM on camera during an Oval Office event. It’s just incredible. pic.twitter.com/h0BwcHLURJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

Donald Trump Health Update

The latest incident follows another moment that sparked concern earlier in the week. Trump shared a video on his platform, Truth Social, featuring Frank Sinatra performing his iconic song My Way.

The 79-year-old president posted the full performance on April 18 without any caption. The clip, which opens with the lyrics, “And now, the end is here / And so I face the final curtain,” quickly circulated on X, where critics speculated it might carry a hidden message.

Further adding to public curiosity, Trump was also seen during a separate Oval Office appearance clutching his right hand, which appeared heavily covered in makeup but still showed visible bruising.

Footage from the press conference showed the president seated at the Resolute Desk, with both hands placed on the table. His left hand was positioned over his right, partially concealing it.

White House Explanation

The White House had previously addressed concerns about recurring bruising on Trump’s hand. Last summer, press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the marks to frequent handshaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt told The Daily Beast at the time.