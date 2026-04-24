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Home > World News > Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

Eight children found dead in a domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana according to police reports.

Eight children found dead in a domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana according to police reports. Photo: AI Generated
Eight children found dead in a domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana according to police reports. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 03:15:24 IST

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Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

A gunman shot and killed seven of his own children and another minor in a domestic violence incident on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana. Police later shot him dead after a vehicle chase, officials said.

Seven bodies were found inside the house where the shooting took place, while the eighth child died while trying to escape across the roof. Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told TV station KTBS that one crime scene was “incredibly gruesome”.

Preliminary information indicated the suspect first shot a woman and then went to a nearby home where he killed the children, according to a Facebook post from the Shreveport police. The children’s ages ranged from about 1 to 14, police said.

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Two women were being treated at a hospital for serious injuries, the post said.

The suspect and one woman who was shot were the parents of seven of the children, Bordelon told TV station KSLA. One woman sustained life-threatening injuries, and multiple families were affected, he told KSLA. The shooting started after 6 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Sunday, he told reporters.

Police identified the suspect as Shamar Elkins, according to Leigh Anne Evensky, director of communications for the Shreveport mayor’s office.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle after the shootings and was killed when police fired at the vehicle during a chase that went into neighboring Bossier Parish, Bordelon said. Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting of the suspect, spokesperson Kate Stegall said.

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

A comprehensive domestic violence center is being established by the Caddo Parish sheriff, which the mayor’s office is working to support, Arceneaux later told Reuters.

SHOOTER’S MOTIVE UNCLEAR

At a news conference, Louisiana state Senator Sam Jenkins, whose district includes much of Shreveport, said the shooting underscores the need for more resources to combat domestic violence.

“If we have someone with a history of domestic violence, let’s make sure that those resources, that intervention is there on a continuous and consistent basis, hopefully to avoid what we’ve seen here today,” Jenkins said.

Reuters was unable to immediately determine whether Elkins had such a history. Police were working to determine the motive, Bordelon told KSLA.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Shreveport native, on social media called the shooting a “heartbreaking tragedy.” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said on social media that he and his wife were “praying for everyone affected.”

Not including Sunday’s incident in Shreveport, the Gun Violence Archive lists at least 119 mass shootings in the United States this year, resulting in 117 deaths, including 79 children, and 458 people injured.

The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed by gunfire. The United States had 407 mass shootings last year, according to archive data.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘United And Revolutionary’: Iran Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump’s Infighting Claims

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Tags: domestic violenceLouisianaShreveport

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Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

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Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence
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Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence
Police Report Eight Children Found Dead In Louisiana Home Linked To Domestic Violence

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