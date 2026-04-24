Stranger Things Tales from 85 Review: Netflix’s Animated Spin-Off Brings Back 1980s Nostalgia With a Hawkins Style Simple, Fun Twist

Fans of Stranger Things have something new to look forward to as Netflix brings back the world of Hawkins with its animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85. Set in 1985, the show takes viewers back to a simpler time when life felt easier and adventures were all about friendship, mystery, and small-town secrets. The series follows familiar characters in a more light and that classic 80s vibe give fans exactly what they want. Though this Stranger Things is not as big or intense as the original one, it still manages to bring back the nostalgia that fans loved.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Review

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 doesn’t go for a full retro, Scooby-Doo-style animation. The series uses simple modern CGI but the feel of the show is completely 1980s.

We see Dustin playing Space Invaders and getting a high score when his friends call him on a walkie-talkie to come along for school. The ride of friends through cold, snowy streets, and soon a snowplough driver is yelling at them to get out of the way fans can get their beat.

As the story moves ahead, things start getting more serious. The danger increases and the mystery goes deeper, especially when they explore underground places again. The grown up theories of kids are not complicated this time, it’s a show of simple, fun twists.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Story

So the Stranger Things story takes us back to January 1985 again. Mike, Dustin, and Lucas are back together with their friend Will. where Will was earlier taken by a monster into the Upside Down, a dark world under Hawkins.

Max is also part of their group now and Eleven is also with them. Eleven, a ordinary look girl with special mind powers who is now living with police officer Jim Hopper who takes care of her.

Stever is still the cool guy with good hair and a brilliant quality to attract girls. Though he hasn;t fully joined their monster-fighting but still he slowly gets pulled in.

Where to Watch Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 on OTT?

Fans can watch Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 on Netflix, where the animated spin-off is available for streaming. The series takes viewers back to Hawkins in 1985 which once again brings adventure, mystery, and friendship.

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