‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ New Episode Update: Why Parth Samthanna and Rishita Kothari’s TV Serial Shoot Has Been Paused? Check New Release Date, Time
The shooting of the TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai has reportedly been paused due to the ongoing cyber complaint controversy involving actor Part Samthaan. Although the makers have not officially confirmed it, several reports say that the situation around the actor is now starting to affect the show’s production schedule. Fans of Seher Hone Ko Hai are bit disappointed to hear the unconfirmed news. Here’s everything you need to know about Seher Hone Ko Hai controversy, new episode release date, and time.
Why ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ Shoot Paused?
There has been no official confirmation from the makers about Seher Hone Ko Hai being paused though a report by Goosips TV claimed that the shoot was temporarily halted due to Parth Samthaan’s cyber complaint.
What Happened Between Seher Hone Ko Hai Stars Parth Samthanna and Rishita Kothari?
According to a report by India Forums, an argument broke out between Parth Samthaan, Rishita Kothari and her alleged boyfriend Mridul after the actor allegedly confronted them and accused them of being invovled in paid trolling.
‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ Actor Parth Samthanna Deletes Instagram Account
Actor Parth Samthaan from Sehar Hone Ko Hai shared on Instagram that he is taking a break from social media amid a cyber complaint issue. He shared a story on his Instagram account saying, "I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS (sic)."
Seher Hone Ko Hai New Episode Release Date and Time
The makers of Seher Hone Ko Hai have not yet issued any update on the new episode or its time, as the halt in shooting has not been confirmed.