‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ New Episode Update: Why Parth Samthanna and Rishita Kothari’s TV Serial Shoot Has Been Paused? Check New Release Date, Time

The shooting of the TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai has reportedly been paused due to the ongoing cyber complaint controversy involving actor Part Samthaan. Although the makers have not officially confirmed it, several reports say that the situation around the actor is now starting to affect the show’s production schedule. Fans of Seher Hone Ko Hai are bit disappointed to hear the unconfirmed news. Here’s everything you need to know about Seher Hone Ko Hai controversy, new episode release date, and time.