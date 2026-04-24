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Home > Tech and Auto News > Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Honor has launched the Earbuds 4 globally, featuring 50dB ANC, dual drivers, up to 46-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.3, with no confirmed India launch yet.

Honor Earbuds 4
Honor Earbuds 4

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 24, 2026 12:30:09 IST

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Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Honor has just launched out its latest earbuds, the Earbuds 4, in multiple countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The company has introduced these true wireless stereos to make every day listening a little better, bringing solid sound, strong noise cancellation, and a battery that can hang all day as per company. 

Features and specifications 

The newly launched Honor Earbuds 4 come packed with up to 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which easily fades the city noise, office chatter, or the rumble of a metro into the background. The audio side does not get left out either there is an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, both using titanium-coated diaphragms for punchy bass, crisp vocals, and surprisingly sharp sound. 

Battery  

The company claims that the users will get up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge and as much as 46 hours with the charging case. The case holds a 500mAh battery, and each earbud has a 45mAh, which is massive for an audio output device. A quick 10-minute charge will give users up to 3 hours of listening or playtime. 

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Bluetooth and other connectivity features 

The newly introduced earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 for a dependable connection, a low-latency mode for gaming or watching videos, and triple mic AI noise reduction for calls. There is also a smart wear detection, touch and swipe controls, “Find My Earbuds, and an IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Price and Availability 

The earbuds are available in the UAE at a price tag of AED 169 which is roughly around Rs 4,300; in Saudi Arabia it is available for SAR 199 which is roughly Rs 4,500 and in Malaysia it is priced at Rs MYR 399 which is around Rs 9,500. 

The device is available in Black and White shades and available through the official e-store of the company. 

Honor Earbuds 4 India launch 

The company has not yet confirmed anything regarding the launch timeline of the device in India, but the media reports suggests that if the Earbuds 4 come to India at a price point of Rs 5,000 it will rival against popular brands such as Realme, OnePlus, Nothing, and more which offers almost the same specs at a lower price point. 

Honor Robot Phone

Honor has launched the ‘Robot Phone’ before Mobile World Congress 2026. This is the first phone launched under the company’s new Alpha strategy. The company claims this as a big step toward embodied AI in smartphones; To explain this further, CEO Li Jian says that the entire idea is to give smartphones brain and limbs so users can find it more interactive and responsive. 

The company has not revealed specs such as battery, processor, or price yet, but Honor has confirmed that the phone will be launched in the second half of 2026.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

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Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

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Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

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Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch
Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch
Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch
Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

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