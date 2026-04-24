Global Icon Rihanna Returns to India After Two Years, Turns Heads in Sleek All-Black Look At Mumbai Airport Amid Heavy Security

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna has arrived in India. She was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport wearing an all-black outfit.

Rihanna Waves at Fans While Leaving Airport Under Tight Security

She exited the airport with tight security, styling her look with black sunglasses, and took a moment to wave at fans waiting to greet her.

Rihanna was last seen in Mumbai in 2024, when she attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

According to Rihanna’s website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

Rihanna Honoured With Icon Award at American Music Awards

In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment.

According to the website, apart from singing, Rihanna is also putting her influence to good use via philanthropic efforts. Chief among these is her own Clara Lionel Foundation.

Established in 2012 and named after Rihanna’s beloved grandparents, Clara & Lionel Braithwaite, the foundation works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts & culture.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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