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Home > World News > Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

A wave of mysterious deaths and disappearances among top defence scientists in the US and China has sparked global concern.

The deaths of several defence-related scientists in the US and China in recent years raise questions (AI IMAGE)
The deaths of several defence-related scientists in the US and China in recent years raise questions (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 24, 2026 14:45:32 IST

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Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Lately, things have gotten weird for some of the world’s top defence scientists. In China, they’re dying in midnight car crashes. In the U.S., they’re just disappearing. These aren’t your average researchers; they all worked on cutting-edge military tech: artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons, nukes, space defence, you name it. Naturally, rumours are flying. Is this all just bad luck, or is something bigger going on?

Are Scientists Being Targeted?

In Washington, officials are looking into at least 11 recent incidents involving scientists from nuclear tech, space research, and advanced weapons fields. It’s gotten so serious that Republican Representative Eric Burlison publicly hinted at a possible “foreign operation.”

He posted:

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“We’re in a race with China, Russia, and Iran over nukes, advanced weapons, and space. And our top scientists keep vanishing.” 

Why the Sudden Deaths of Defence Scientists Are Triggering Espionage Concerns

People are asking questions. Even Donald Trump weighed in, calling the situation “pretty serious stuff,” though he said he hopes it’s just a coincidence. The FBI isn’t taking chances they’re on the case.

Over in China, reports have surfaced both at home and abroad about at least nine scientists dying in mysterious circumstances. Official explanations? Accidents, sudden illnesses, or no explanation at all. Most were between 26 and 68 years old.

One death really caught everyone’s attention: Feng Yanghe, just 38, a professor at China’s National University of Defence Technology. He died in a car crash in Beijing last July. Feng had been working on simulation models tied to potential scenarios with Taiwan. State media says he was driving home from a late meeting, 2:35 in the morning when the crash happened.

Is There A Pattern Behind Scientist Fatalities Across China and the US?

A government science platform called his death a “sacrifice while performing official duties,” a phrase you usually hear about military heroes, not scientists. He was buried at Babaoshan cemetery, a place normally reserved for Communist Party heavyweights and state-recognised figures.

It’s all pretty unsettling. And people are watching closely, wondering what comes next.

A researcher observing Chinese military activities informed Newsweek that the case had some strange issues such as when the crash took place and how his death was reported. The researcher said it was quite strange that the accident occurred during the middle of the night given that Feng was a mastermind of AI simulation of possible Taiwan scenarios.

They also challenged the jargon with which the official accounts were written when they observed that a victim of a road accident would not be said to have sacrificed his life.

Other Chinese researchers in crucial fields have passed away in recent years:

In 2018, 57 microelectronics expert Chen Shuming was killed in a similar case.

In July 2023, Feng Yanghe, a military AI expert, was killed in a car accident.

In December 2023, Zhou Guangyuan, a chemist, died of unknown reasons.

In March 2024, Liu Donghao, a data scientist, was killed in an accident that was not specified.

In December 2024, space expert Zhang Xiaoxin died in a car crash, aged 62.

In January 2025, Zhang Daibing, a drone expert, died. The reason is unknown.

Li Minyong was a biomedical chemist who passed away after a sudden illness in November 2025.

Hypersonics expert Fang Daining died of a medical incident in a foreign country in February 2026.

In March 2026, Yan Hong, a researcher in hypersonics, allegedly passed away following an illness.

A large portion of the scientists were doing work in areas that were seen as strategically important, especially in military AI, hypersonics and advanced weapons systems. The researcher said the areas were in hypersonics, in military AI, even to the point of simulating swarming technology… these kinds of technology appeared to be overrepresented, but there are instances that might also be a complete accident.

ALSO READ: Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

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Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

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Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

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Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?
Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?
Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?
Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

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