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Home > India News > ‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the women voters in West Bengal to support BJP in the second phase of the assembly polls, calling the ruling TMC an "anti-women" party.

PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2. Photo: ANI
PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 24, 2026 16:19:51 IST

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‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the women voters in West Bengal to support BJP in the second phase of the assembly polls, calling the ruling TMC an “anti-women” party.

Addressing a campaign rally here, PM Modi said that BJP has a women-led development model and voting for the party will ensure freedom from TMC’s “atrocities on daughters.”

“TMC is an anti-women party. The BJP works on a women-led development model. You vote for us. We will free Bengal from years of hardship. Freedom from TMC’s fear, Freedom from TMC’s corruption, Freedom from TMC’s syndicate, Freedom from atrocities on daughters, Freedom from the compulsion of migration, Freedom from unemployment and joblessness, Freedom from the occupation by infiltrators,” PM said.

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PM Modi also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks asking women to not step out late at night

Referring to the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case that shook the nation, PM Modi turned TMC responsible for the heinous crime. He added that the party made the mother of the victim a candidate.

“When the women of Bengal ask for justice, TMC tells them not to step out of their homes. The mother helped her daughter become a doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by TMC. We have made that mother a candidate. BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead,” he said.

PM Modi further affirmed confidence in the women power and said that they will write a “new saga of 21st century Bengal.”

“I am seeing that Bengal’s women power… is going to write the new saga of 21st-century Bengal. Every woman of Bengal is saying- we will not tolerate anymore, we will change the TMC government. I have come today to assure every daughter of Bengal that the BJP will not allow their dreams to be crushed,” he said,

The PM said that, following the formation of the BJP government in the state, the wrongdoers will be punished and the women will be provided security, calling it “Modi’s guarantee.”

After the BJP government is formed on 4 May, the file on every injustice, every atrocity, will be opened. This is Modi’s guarantee.

“The BJP is committed to fulfilling the dreams of every sister and daughter in Bengal and making their lives easier. The BJP’s direct promise to the sisters of Bengal is that the BJP will give you security, the BJP will give you respect, and it is from the BJP that you will attain prosperity,” he said.

“In a BJP government, happiness will come into the life of every woman here, and poor sisters will receive free rations. No syndicate will be able to snatch away your rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi 

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Tags: Bengal election date April 29Mamata Banerjee vs ModiPM Modi Bengal rallyPM Modi speech todayRG Kar case newswest bengal assembly election phase 2 dateWest Bengal Election 2026

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‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

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‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

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‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2
‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2
‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2
‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

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