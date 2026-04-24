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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match

RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy puts the spotlight on Impact Player choices, with Jacob Bethell and Venkatesh Iyer leading the race. Devdutt Padikkal’s poor form could force changes in RCB’s playing XI, while the Gujarat Titans may replace Rahul Tewatia with Anuj Rawat to strengthen their batting unit. Read more inside.

Rahul Tewatia and Devdutt Padikkal in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Tewatia and Devdutt Padikkal in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 24, 2026 18:04:10 IST

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RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match

RCB vs GT Impact Player: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans will clash in a crucial game at the Indian Premier League. Both teams coming into this game endured a tough defeat in their previous clashes and are now facing an uphill task to get back to winning ways. The defending champions face a challenge in their bowling department in particular. Romario Shepherd’s form as a sixth-bowling option has come under the scanner. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia’s lack of influence as an impact player for GT has been a cause of concern as well. Both teams could be looking at possible players to take up the role of an impact player in the RCB vs GT clash.

IPL 2026: Who will be the Impact Player in RCB vs GT?

Rasikh Salam Dar and Devdutt Padikkal have been used as impact players by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in recent games. However, Padikkal has not had the best of times in recent outings. With Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Betthell on the bench, the left-handed batter could find himself out of the playing XII tonight against the Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Rahul Tewatia and Prasidh Krishna have been used by the Titans as impact players. Tewatia has not been able to have much say in the six innings he has batted. In 42 balls, the middle-order batter has scored only 49 runs. He could be replaced by Anuj Rawat, who is a younger option and can bat higher in the order as well. 

IPL 2026: Will Devdutt Padikkal be dropped from RCB vs GT?

Devdutt Padikkal, in his last three innings, has been dismissed for 18 against DC, 10 against LSG, and 14 against RR. While his strike rate has been high in the season, the lack of consistency has done a bit of harm to RCB’s form. His low scores against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals resulted in defeats for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With the lack of bowling control from Romario Shepherd as the sixth option, RCB could be looking at a possible rejig of their overseas options as well. This could open up a spot for Jacob Betthell, who, in his last game, scored a century against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. 

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Ravichandran Ashwin calls for Romario Shepherd’s drop from RCB

Ravichandran Ashwin talked candidly about Romario Shepherd’s recent performances on his YouTube channel. The reigning champions have adequate bench strength to replace the West Indian all-rounder with either Jacob Duffy or Jacob Bethell, according to veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin said, “I have a feeling that Romario Shepherd won’t play. I have a feeling that they will go with Jacob Duffy, or a batter like Jacob Bethell. But RCB are looking quite strong, they have the batting, the bowling looks strong.”

IPL 2026: Will Rahul Tewatia be replaced in RCB vs GT?

Rahul Tewatia’s lack of impact with the bat in hand has been a cause of concern for the Gujarat Titans. It does not help their cause that Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips too have not made many significant contributions in the middle order. With Anuj Rawat on the bench the Shubman Gill-led side could look at the 26-year-old wicketkeeper as an option to bolster their middle-order.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Today’s Match At Chinnaswamy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans?

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RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match
RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match
RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match
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