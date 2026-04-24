RCB vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Today’s Match At Chinnaswamy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, April 24, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajat Patidar and Co. have competed in six matches to date, securing four victories and suffering two defeats. In their latest encounter, they lost to the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a thrilling match. A victory on Friday will elevate RCB to the second position on the points table.

In the meantime, Gujarat Titans began their season with two straight losses before securing three wins in succession. In their latest matchup, Mumbai Indians triumphed over them in a lopsided game by 99 runs.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is likely to deliver an excellent pitch, allowing batters to execute their shots on the rise. During the initial four matches held at the legendary site this season, the typical first-innings score has been 193. Three of the four games have been claimed by teams that were pursuing.

RCB vs GT Head To Head Record:

Matches Played – 6

Won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 3

Won by Gujarat Titans – 3

RCB vs GT Match Prediction:

Gujarat Titans faced a heavy defeat in their previous match, and they will look to amend their errors in the upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, RCB, under Rajat Patidar, have been a strong outfit at their den and can dish out a strong performance against the visitors.

RCB are favourites to clinch the match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

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