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Home > Entertainment News > Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

The portrayal of an individual like Raghav Chadha calls for individuals who can combine both their intellectual at his work with all the charm. Let's see who all Actors can become a perfect suitable role to portray Raghav Chadha, here's a list- What will be your choice?

Mahesh Babu, Raghav Chadha And Ranbir Kapoor (PHOTO: IG)
Mahesh Babu, Raghav Chadha And Ranbir Kapoor (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 24, 2026 17:59:37 IST

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Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

If ever a biopic on Raghav Chadha is eventually released, the selection of actors would make a huge difference in how the audience connects with his story. He is an individual who speaks eloquently, is always composed, and has the youthful vigor needed in the world of politics. The portrayal of an individual like him calls for individuals who can combine both their intellectual at his work with all the charm. Let’s see who all Actors can become a perfect suitable role to portray Raghav Chadha, here’s a list- Which will be your choice?

Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most attractive choices would be Ranbir Kapoor, especially taking into account his acting in Raajneeti. In this movie, Ranbir played the role of a well-developed political figure with elegance and passion. He has shown a natural capability of dealing with complicated situations in the world of cinema. This is very important for playing the role of a real-life political leader such as Chadha because he can easily capture the subtle nuances of his performance.

Shahid Kapoor

Another good choice would be Shahid Kapoor, especially if one takes into account his performance in the movie Jab We Met as a free-spirited and humorous character called Aditya. Although it is not a political film at all, it allowed Shahid to demonstrate his natural charisma, humor, and wit. Thus, his ability to create a realistic image of a politician could also be an excellent choice.

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Rajkummar Rao

In a slightly more advanced and performance-oriented approach, it is best to look at Rajkumar Rao. As an actor who is widely known for his transformative performances, Rao will do a great job at depicting Chadha’s personality. In particular, he can perfectly convey the sense of quiet dedication to one’s goals and intelligent behavior, which would be especially needed during various debates and discussions.

Kartik Aaryan

One more option can be considered among actors whose careers are still on the ascendant. Specifically, Kartik Aaryan, despite being primarily oriented toward comedy roles, can show how good he is with other types of characterizations. Although he is quite famous for being flashy on screen, he may benefit from trying something different. In particular, he would have to change his approach while playing Chadha, as this person was popular among young people.

Sidharth Malhotra

Another actor who would be well suited to play Chadha is Sidharth Malhotra. This is because he is someone who can capture Chadha’s poised and composed nature when dealing with the media.

Mahesh Babu

As a representative of the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu undoubtedly possesses the aura of prestige and stardom. His character portrayal of a politician from the movie Bharat Ane Nenu clearly demonstrated his capability of playing such characters convincingly. Moreover, he could add charisma and grandeur to the character of Chadha, which would also be consistent with his real-life persona.

Nani

As for Nani, his role is characterized by the ability to remain close to the ground. With his “boy next door” charisma, Nani could do justice to the role of the young actor in the beginning of his career path.

Raghav Chadha- He himself would be the best option

In fact, it would be reasonable to state that there is no reason why Raghav Chadha himself should not be considered an option for the role. According to several interviews conducted with his wife, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav frequently gets offers to star in films due to his handsome appearance and assertive personality. Given his talent and charisma that make him noticeable for the general public, Chadha has been casually suggested to pursue a career in the film industry. Even though it might seem like an unusual idea, having Chadha portray himself will ensure a certain level of credibility, which cannot be achieved by any other actor.

In the end, the selection of an actor will be determined by the tone that the directors want to use in their films. If they opt for a more realist-oriented movie, then perhaps Mahesh Babu will fit better than other actors. Otherwise, if the aim is to make a more commercial and larger film, then possibly the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor will suit the role of Raghav Chadha very well.

ALSO READ:  Kajol Reveals Why She Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For The Trial, Gets Candid On Parenting Daughter Nysa Devgan

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Tags: mahesh babunaniraghav chadharaghav Chadha biopicRAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJPrajkummar raoranbir kapoorShahid Kapoor

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Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

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Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

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Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?
Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?
Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?
Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

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