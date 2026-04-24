Kajol Reveals Why She Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For The Trial, Gets Candid On Parenting Daughter Nysa Devgan

Did you know Kajol had a strict no-kiss policy on screen. The actress, who has proved her acting prowess over three decades now, took a major decision during the filming of her series The Trial. She broke her long-standing no‑kiss policy on screen with this project after around 30 years. The Bollywood diva has now opened up on what made her agree to this and how she reacted when the entire thing happened. Released on Disney+ Hotstar, The Trial marked Kajol’s debut on OTT.

Kajol was interacting to Lilly Singh on her podcast when she said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn’t simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn’t happen for her. What she believed, what she had faith in. What she couldn’t have faith in. It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn’t have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character.”

The actress further mentioned that she did feel ‘uncomfortable’ when the act actually happened on the set. She mentioned, “I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn’t sure whether I was actually going to do it or tell them, ‘Cut! This is not happening!’ But I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today.”

Kajol On Parenting Daughter Nysa

During the same interaction, Kajol mentioned how it is like to parent her two Gen Z kids – Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. She got candid on how complex a girl’s life is and said, “I have a lot of talks with her. I talk to her, I talk her through things.”

She further added that it’s a relationship that the mother-daughter duo had to build over the years. They both were irrational and illogical at times but they eventually understood each other. She said, “We built it simply because of the fact that – I mean, hormones hit and she was just 12, and we were all over the place. We were fighting, and we were both irrational at times. We were both illogical at times.”

About Trial Plot And Cast

The Trial stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer whose life goes upside down after she discovers her husband’s adultery. The legal drama, inspired by The Good Wife, follows her return to the courtroom as she navigates complex cases while balancing family struggles and public scrutiny. The series also features Jisshu Sengupta as her husband, alongside Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

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