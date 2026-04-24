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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

Taking to social media, Salman Khan gave fans a glimpse into the much-anticipated project, currently referred to as SVC63. He revealed the release timeline via an Instagram post, building excitement around the film’s festive debut.

Salman Khan (PHOTO: IG)
Salman Khan (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 24, 2026 16:40:43 IST

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

Actors Salman Khan and Nayanthara are gearing up for their upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, which has officially gone on floors with a release date locked for Eid 2027. The announcement was made on Friday (April 24, 2026) through a video shared by the makers. Presented by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is already generating buzz among fans.

Taking to social media, Salman Khan gave fans a glimpse into the much-anticipated project, currently referred to as SVC63. He revealed the release timeline via an Instagram post, building excitement around the film’s festive debut.

The video shows Salman and Nayanthara arriving for the mahurat day of the shoot. Alongside the clip, Salman shared a candid caption that read: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye (One should be far-sighted), That’s why announced Eid. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge (Don’t worry we will tell the release date of the other film too), when the time is right. Patience. Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai (What you are going through, I am feeling the same)”

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A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a mahurat video to announce the project. Sharing a glimpse from the launch on X, the video featured Salman Khan making a grand entry, accompanied by his iconic dialogue, “Swagath nahi karoge hamara,” playing in the background.

Nayanthara, often referred to as the Lady Superstar, is collaborating with Salman Khan for the first time. She is also seen in the video, making a stylish appearance on set in a casual black co-ord outfit.

The film is produced by Shirish-Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer. Further details about the storyline and additional cast members are still under wraps.

Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for his work with Tamil superstar Vijay in the 2023 action film Varisu. His filmography also includes Telugu hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu and Oopiri.

Meanwhile, filmmaker David Dhawan recently opened up about his long-standing bond with Salman Khan, praising him not just as a superstar but also as a deeply emotional and supportive individual.

Dhawan shared, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together.) [He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve travelled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh. The actor was last seen in Sikandar, which did not perform well at the box office.

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Tags: Eid 2027Nayantharasalman khanSVC63

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know
Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know
Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know
Salman Khan-Nayanthara’s SVC63 Goes On Floors, Locks Eid 2027 Release Date: All You Need To Know

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