‘Don’t Let Him Touch My Dead Body’: 24-Year-Old Lawyer Jumps to Death From Kanpur Court’s 5th Floor, Final WhatsApp Note Reveals Trauma From Mistreatment By Father

A shocking incident has emerged from Kanpur, where a 24-year-old lawyer died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a court building on Tuesday, leaving behind a deeply disturbing message. A two-page note he left behind talks about painful incidents from his childhood and teenage years, where he felt humiliated and shamed. Identified as Priyanshu Srivastava, was taken to Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.







24-Year-Old Lawyer Jumps to Death From Kanpur Court’s 5th Floor

A 24-year-old lawyer jumped to death from the fifth floor of the Kanpur court building on Tuesday which created chaos inside the court premises. Many lawyers from the Kanpur court gathered at the spot while the Kotwali police reached and secured the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta said that Srivastava had shared the two-page note on his WhatsApp status shortly before taking the step.

Kanpur Lawyer Suicide: WhatsApp Death Note Reveals Mistreatment From Father

Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta said that Srivastava had shared a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp status just before the incident.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that in the note, Srivastava mentioned a childhood incident when he was around six years old. He had taken mango juice from the refrigerator without permission after which his father allegedly punished him harshly by stripping him and forcing him out of the house.

According to the note, this incident had a deep psychological impact on him, leaving him with long-term feelings of guilt and inferiority.

The letter reveals much more related to the case, as another incident from 2016 revealed. When he was in class 9, he wanted to choose Physical Education as a subject but his father pressured him to take Computer instead and allegedly threatened him with similar punishment if he refused.

Police said such threats were frequent, and the note reflects that he often felt humiliated because of these experiences.

Kanpur Lawyer Suicide: Police Examine Digital Evidence After Suicide Note

Police said the contents of the suicide note are being carefully checked. The lawyer’s mobile phone has been seized, and along with the note, other digital evidence is also being examined.

According to officials, in the note he requested that no one should trouble his mother after his death and clearly stated that he was not blaming anyone for his decision.

He also spoke about his struggles, including not being able to clear his law exams even after completing his LLB in 2025, increasing family responsibilities, and mental as well as financial stress due to his father’s illness.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the court premises. Officials said both the suicide note and WhatsApp status are being closely analysed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem as part of the ongoing investigation.

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