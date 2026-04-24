Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

In 2006, a simple music video slipped into pop culture almost quietly—yet never really left it. A bus stop, a soft, lingering melody, and a girl with unforgettable expressive eyes made “Leja Leja Re” more than just a song; it became a memory people still hold on to.

That girl was Nina Sarkar.

Now, nearly two decades later, she’s back in conversation—not for a film comeback or a nostalgia remake, but for a far more surprising chapter: her reinvention as a CEO based in Bengaluru.

Nina Sarkar: The Face Behind a Cult Indipop Moment

Nina was just 17 when she appeared in Leja Leja Re, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan. The video went on to become one of the most loved Indipop visuals of its time, with Nina’s silent, emotive performance becoming its soul.

Ironically, the eyes that defined the video were even subtly enhanced with contact lenses during the shoot — a detail fans are rediscovering today with nostalgia.

Back then, she suddenly showed up everywhere. Modelling assignments followed, along with an anchor role at B4U Television. It looked like Bollywood or mainstream fame was the natural next step.

But Nina chose a different script.

Nina Sarkar: From Music Video Fame to Boardroom Leadership

Today, Nina Sarkar is based in Bengaluru and leads a very different life — one far away from film sets and camera flashes.

She is the founder, CEO, and content strategist of Quillixir Content Solutions, a company specialising in editing, content strategy, and digital communication.

That shift is evident on her LinkedIn and social presence, a mix of professional writing and interests in mental health advocacy and animal welfare. Her Instagram bio, “Famously reclusive (until 2026),” has only fuelled the mystique around her sudden reemergence online.

Education & Corporate Journey

Nina studied Entrepreneurship and Business Administration at Manipal University, Jaipur, a foundation which later inspired her to build her own company rather than follow mainstream entertainment.

The transition from on-screen talent to business leader wasn’t sudden but intentional — a slow-moving departure from public life into something more organised and private.

Leja Leja Re Girl: What is Nina Sarkar’s net worth?

Her net worth is not publicly available.

But today, she earns most of her income from her content and strategy firm, which provides editing, branding, and digital communication services, as per reports. Now, her work is mostly behind the scenes, unlike her earlier public-facing career.

Nina Sarkar Journey: A Life Rewritten, Not Just Reinvented

Nina Sarkar’s journey is not a typical “child star turns entrepreneur” story. It’s quieter — almost intentional in its distance from fame.

She has also been actively involved in animal welfare and continues to advocate for mental health awareness alongside her professional work.

For many, she will always remain the girl from Leja Leja Re. But in 2026, Nina Sarkar represents something different: a reminder that some of the most interesting transformations don’t happen in front of the camera but far away from it.

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