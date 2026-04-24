LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

'Leja Leja Re' girl Nina Sarkar is now a CEO Bengaluru. Know her net worth, education, career journey, and how she reinvented her life after fame. Read on to know more.

From the unforgettable face of Leja Leja Re to a Bengaluru-based CEO—Nina Sarkar’s journey is a quiet but powerful story of reinvention, ambition, and life beyond fame. (Instagram)
From the unforgettable face of Leja Leja Re to a Bengaluru-based CEO—Nina Sarkar’s journey is a quiet but powerful story of reinvention, ambition, and life beyond fame. (Instagram)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 24, 2026 15:06:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

In 2006, a simple music video slipped into pop culture almost quietly—yet never really left it. A bus stop, a soft, lingering melody, and a girl with unforgettable expressive eyes made “Leja Leja Re” more than just a song; it became a memory people still hold on to.

That girl was Nina Sarkar.

Now, nearly two decades later, she’s back in conversation—not for a film comeback or a nostalgia remake, but for a far more surprising chapter: her reinvention as a CEO based in Bengaluru.

You Might Be Interested In

Nina Sarkar: The Face Behind a Cult Indipop Moment

Nina was just 17 when she appeared in Leja Leja Re, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan. The video went on to become one of the most loved Indipop visuals of its time, with Nina’s silent, emotive performance becoming its soul.

Ironically, the eyes that defined the video were even subtly enhanced with contact lenses during the shoot — a detail fans are rediscovering today with nostalgia.

Back then, she suddenly showed up everywhere. Modelling assignments followed, along with an anchor role at B4U Television. It looked like Bollywood or mainstream fame was the natural next step.

But Nina chose a different script.

Nina Sarkar: From Music Video Fame to Boardroom Leadership

Today, Nina Sarkar is based in Bengaluru and leads a very different life — one far away from film sets and camera flashes.

She is the founder, CEO, and content strategist of Quillixir Content Solutions, a company specialising in editing, content strategy, and digital communication.

That shift is evident on her LinkedIn and social presence, a mix of professional writing and interests in mental health advocacy and animal welfare. Her Instagram bio, “Famously reclusive (until 2026),” has only fuelled the mystique around her sudden reemergence online.

Education & Corporate Journey

Nina studied Entrepreneurship and Business Administration at Manipal University, Jaipur, a foundation which later inspired her to build her own company rather than follow mainstream entertainment.

The transition from on-screen talent to business leader wasn’t sudden but intentional — a slow-moving departure from public life into something more organised and private.

Leja Leja Re Girl: What is Nina Sarkar’s net worth?

Her net worth is not publicly available.

But today, she earns most of her income from her content and strategy firm, which provides editing, branding, and digital communication services, as per reports. Now, her work is mostly behind the scenes, unlike her earlier public-facing career.

Nina Sarkar Journey: A Life Rewritten, Not Just Reinvented

Nina Sarkar’s journey is not a typical “child star turns entrepreneur” story. It’s quieter — almost intentional in its distance from fame.

She has also been actively involved in animal welfare and continues to advocate for mental health awareness alongside her professional work.

For many, she will always remain the girl from Leja Leja Re. But in 2026, Nina Sarkar represents something different: a reminder that some of the most interesting transformations don’t happen in front of the camera but far away from it.

Also Read: Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Businessleja leja re girlnina sarkar

RELATED News

12 Smart Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Preschool Franchise

Wishlink Hosts Creators of Change 2026, Spotlighting India’s Most Impactful Creator Voices

HCL Tech Share Price Today: HCL Tech Shares Fall Over 4%, Extend Losses For Third Straight Session

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Infosys Share Price Today: Infosys Shares Slip Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q4; Weak FY27 Outlook Weighs On Sentiment

LATEST NEWS

Shameless Pakistan: Islamabad Locked Down For ‘Ghost’ US-Iran Talks To Please Trump, Citizens Left Stranded As Army Overtakes Capital City

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

WeekMate Expands its AI-Driven Ecosystem with the Launch of e-Connect Communication Software

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

‘Apex’ Ending Explained: Does Netflix’s Charlize Theron Survival Thriller Set Up A Sequel, Who Survives The Deadly Hunt, And How She Manages To Escape?

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey
Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey
Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey
Remember The ‘Leja Leja Re’ Girl? From Viral Music Video Star To CEO In Bengaluru—Nina Sarkar’s Net Worth, Education And Journey

QUICK LINKS