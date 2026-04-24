Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

Discount broking firm Zerodha has wound up its creator-led content initiative Zero1 in a strategic shift in its financial education and media strategy. The move comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny around financial influencers, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Zero1 by Zerodha was a new-age media network joint venture launched in October 2023 between LearnApp and Zerodha. The platform was led by LearnApp Founder & CEO Prateek Singh and COO Swati Sharma and backed by Nithin Kamath. The initiative was presented as a new-age content platform aimed at simplifying complex topics at the intersection of finance, health, and investing through data-driven storytelling.

The company said the move was mainly due to “regulatory uncertainty” around the growing ecosystem of financial content creators, commonly known as finfluencers.

Zerodha’s Zero1 Creator Program Explained

Zero1 was launched in October 2023 as a modern creator network designed to make conversations around finance, health, and climate more accessible. The initiative collaborated with more than 30 digital creators, including names like Varun Mayya, Loveena Kamath, and Revant Himatsingka.

Under the model, Zero1 provided research, production, and distribution support to creators but gave them editorial independence. However, the programme also included a non-compete clause that barred creators from working with rival broking platforms.

The content initiative quickly went viral, capitalising on the reach of influencers with subscriber bases running into the lakhs and millions.

Zerodha’s Zero1 Shutdown Amid SEBI Finfluencer Regulations

The closure of Zerodha Zero1 comes amid tightening regulatory oversight from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In early 2025, SEBI introduced rules that barred unlicensed individuals from giving financial advice and restricted regulated entities from directly engaging with such influencers.

Under the guise of financial literacy, the regulator also banned the use of live market data in educational content that could potentially influence trading behaviour.

According to reports, SEBI has also asked platforms like Google to use AI tools to monitor and remove finfluencer content that violates norms, with over 1.3 lakh posts already flagged for deletion.

Zerodha’s Zero1 Shift to In-House Content Model

Following the closure of Zero1, Zerodha said it will transition to a fully in-house content strategy.

The company said it will now run and own all content channels internally, ensuring complete control over what is published and how it is presented.

The broking firm added that it will continue to focus on financial education, but it will now limit content distribution to its own platforms.

Zerodha’s Zero1 and Existing Content Ecosystem

Zerodha already has several education-focused platforms: Varsity, Rainmatter, and Markets by Zerodha. Its YouTube channel, Zero1 by Zerodha, has gathered over 7 lakh subscribers and more than 10 crore views.

LearnApp will continue to contribute to financial literacy initiatives and in-house content development.

Nikhil Kamath and Zerodha’s Zero1 Content Vision

Nikhil Kamath, the company’s co-founder, has been one of the key voices behind Zerodha’s experimentation in financial storytelling and education-led content formats. The Zero1 closure underscores the friction between innovation in financial communication and tightening compliance frameworks.

With the initiative having built a strong creator-led ecosystem, the company has now opted for tighter control and reduced regulatory exposure.

Zerodha’s Zero1 Strategy Reset Amid Finfluencer Scrutiny

The closure of Zero1 is part of a broader reset in the way financial firms are engaging with content creators in India. Amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of finfluencers, firms such as Zerodha are increasingly moving to owned media platforms to remain compliant and continue their financial education efforts.

Even with the shutdown, Zerodha continues to focus its long-term content strategy on simplifying investing — but now through a more controlled and compliance-first approach.

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