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Home > India News > Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

NCP MLA Amol Mitkari alleges black magic ‘Aghori puja’ before Ajit Pawar’s fatal Baramati plane crash; probe on. Who is he?

Amol Mitkari alleges black magic ‘Aghori puja’ before Ajit Pawar’s fatal Baramati plane crash. (Photo: X/@amolmitkari22)
Amol Mitkari alleges black magic ‘Aghori puja’ before Ajit Pawar’s fatal Baramati plane crash. (Photo: X/@amolmitkari22)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 24, 2026 15:19:28 IST

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Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

In a shocking twist to the story, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has claimed that “black magic” rituals may have been performed before the plane crash that killed senior leader Ajit Pawar. The post has further fueled speculation around the incident that led to the tragedy. Mitkari has shared a series of video clips and photos claiming that “Aghori puja” was performed near the Vidya Pratishthan AI building construction site a few hours before senior leader Ajit Pawar was scheduled to visit the construction site. The claim has not been verified yet, but has added another layer of intrigue to the incident. What exactly happened near the Vidya Pratishthan site before senior leader Ajit Pawar’s visit?

A midnight ritual supposedly took place near the Vidya Pratishthan AI building construction site on December 28, 2025, according to Mitkari’s posts, and senior leader Ajit Pawar was supposed to visit the site the next morning. Mitkari has claimed that such rituals would not have been possible without the knowledge and involvement of senior leaders and influential local personalities. He has also shared videos and photos which were circulating during that period claiming that they were disturbing in nature and raise questions around the incident.



What Is the ‘Aghori Puja’ and Why Is It Controversial?

Mitkari specifically mentioned that the “Aghori puja” was done at a very late hour. He also claimed that there were suspicious items found at the place after the puja. All the terms like “Bhayavah” (terrifying) have caused a huge hit on social media. No official agency is saying anything about the occurrence of such rituals or anything related to the crash.

What Is the Goat Ritual Claim Linked to the Incident?

Mitkari is also claiming that a goat was found hanging upside down near Pawar’s home in Katewadi, Baramati. He stated that some ritual was done on the animal just beneath the animal before the crash. All the images have gone viral on social media but no authority has confirmed if these incidents are related to the crash.

Who is Amol Mitkari?

Amol Mitkari is a leading figure of the Nationalist Congress Party and is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He was elected to the post unopposed in May 2020. Mitkari is considered as one of the leading spokesmen of the party. He hails from Kutasa village in Amravati-Akola districts. He belongs from a modest background. His father was a farmer and also ran a grocery shop. He graduated from Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University. He began his political career as a member of the Sambhaji Brigade. However, he rose in ranks in the NCP. He is the state general secretary and is also one of the leading public speakers of the party.

What is the status of investigation into the plane crash?

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, in Baramati, along with four others. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No official findings have been released yet. There have been calls for a CBI investigation, but authorities have not confirmed it. Mitkari’s allegations regarding black magic and rituals remain allegations, not proven by any investigating agency. Investigating agencies are still investigating the technical aspects of the crash.

ALSO READ: Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

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Tags: Ajit Pawar black magicajit pawar deathajit pawar plane crashAjit Pawar plane crash black magicajit-pawarAmol MitkariBaramati crash black magichome-hero-pos-9Who is Amol Mitkari

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Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

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Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

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Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar
Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar
Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar
Meet Amol Mitkari, NCP MLA Behind Shocking Black Magic ‘Aghori Puja’ Claim Linked To Tragic Plane Crash In Baramati That Killed Ajit Pawar

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