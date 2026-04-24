Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A burglary attempt in Ghaziabad took an unexpected turn when a thief was caught in a dramatic fashion while trying to escape. The incident took place in the Shalimar area, where the accused had allegedly entered a house with the intent to steal.

According to locals, the situation quickly escalated after residents noticed suspicious activity and raised an alarm, forcing the intruder to abandon his plan and run.

Escape Attempt Fails At The Gate

In a desperate bid to flee, the thief tried to jump over the main gate of the house. However, the sharp iron spikes fixed on top of the gate trapped him mid-escape, leaving him stuck and unable to move.

A thief in Ghaziabad got stuck on sharp gate bars while fleeing after a break-in. Locals quickly apprehended him and handed him over to Shalimar police.#Ghaziabad #ShalimarPolice #Thief #Trapped #CrimeNews #ViralVideo #NewsX pic.twitter.com/xQWLgc7CFt — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 24, 2026

Thief Caught After Getting Stuck While Fleeing in Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh: A thief broke into a house in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar area but was forced to flee after residents raised an alarm. While escaping, he got stuck in the sharp iron spikes of the gate. Locals gathered,… pic.twitter.com/GmRDoqjzGu — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 23, 2026

The commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the spot. Seeing the accused helplessly stuck, locals overpowered him before he could break free.

Locals Hand Accused Over To Police

Soon after, the police were informed about the incident. The accused was taken into custody and handed over to authorities for further action.

The unusual sequence of events turned what could have been a routine theft into a scene that quickly spread through the neighborhood, with many residents calling it a rare case of a failed escape gone wrong.

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