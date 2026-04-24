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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A burglary attempt in Ghaziabad took an unexpected turn when a thief was caught in a dramatic fashion while trying to escape. The incident took place in the Shalimar area, where the accused had allegedly entered a house with the intent to steal.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 24, 2026 16:03:42 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A burglary attempt in Ghaziabad took an unexpected turn when a thief was caught in a dramatic fashion while trying to escape. The incident took place in the Shalimar area, where the accused had allegedly entered a house with the intent to steal.

According to locals, the situation quickly escalated after residents noticed suspicious activity and raised an alarm, forcing the intruder to abandon his plan and run.

Escape Attempt Fails At The Gate

In a desperate bid to flee, the thief tried to jump over the main gate of the house. However, the sharp iron spikes fixed on top of the gate trapped him mid-escape, leaving him stuck and unable to move.

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The commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, who rushed to the spot. Seeing the accused helplessly stuck, locals overpowered him before he could break free.

Locals Hand Accused Over To Police

Soon after, the police were informed about the incident. The accused was taken into custody and handed over to authorities for further action.

The unusual sequence of events turned what could have been a routine theft into a scene that quickly spread through the neighborhood, with many residents calling it a rare case of a failed escape gone wrong.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

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