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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

WWE SmackDown, April 24, 2026, features WrestleMania 42 fallout with Paige’s return, Cody Rhodes injury update, and Rhea Ripley as champion. Fans can watch live streaming in India, the UK, the UAE, and globally with a full match card and telecast details.

Paige made a return to WWE at WrestleMania 42. Image Credit X/@WWE
Paige made a return to WWE at WrestleMania 42. Image Credit X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 24, 2026 16:04:27 IST

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WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

WWE SmackDown, April 24: It is the first SmackDown after WWE WrestleMania, as the fans are still riding high on emotions from the mega event over the weekend. After the Monday Night Raw episode from Las Vegas, WWE SmackDown will air live from Texas. The focus on Friday night will be on the returning diva superstar, Paige. She replaced Nikki Bella to partner up with Brie and win the tag-team title during the PLE. In the main event of the first night, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to keep the Undisputed title. Conversely, Trick Williams won the US title—his first on the main roster—by defeating Sami Zayn. In addition, Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women’s title after defeating Jade Cargill.

A captivating show on the SmackDown will undoubtedly result from the several belts and possible roster adjustments. Let’s now take a look at the match card, schedule, and telecast information for the next Friday night event.

Who all will appear on WWE SmackDown on 24th April in Texas?

The biggest showstopper and the highlight on WWE SmackDown will be the returning Paige. The 33-year-old returned to WWE at WrestleMania to partner up with Brie Bella and won the title. She replaced Nikki Bella in the fatal four-way tag team championship clash. Apart from Paige, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Randy Orton are set to appear on the show as well. Rhodes retained the Undisputed Championship title, defeating Randy at WrestleMania. However, the American Nightmare suffered an injury, worrying the fans that he would have to possibly relinquish the title. 

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First SmackDown after WWE WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes’ injury was a big talking point after Mania; many even wondered if the American Nightmare would have to give up the title because of the orbital injury. However, SmackDown has a new champion in Rhea Ripley, and it will be interesting to see what happens to her. With stars on the roster, Trick Williams’ victory over Sami Zayn and the US title will propel him even higher. Along with possible surprises, fans should anticipate the teasing of new feuds and storylines.

Rhea Ripley enters WWE SmackDown as Women’s Champion

Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women’s Championship title after defeating Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42. It was a highly physical contest where the two women wrestlers showed their true strength. Cargill attempted her Jaded Slam after landing a pump kick, but Ripley responded by catching Cargill’s arm and winning with the Riptide. IYO SKY also neutralized Michin and B-Fab’s involvement during the fight, allowing Ripley to complete the fight on her terms.

Will Paige appear on WWE SmackDown?

The evening will feature Paige, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, who made her comeback during Mania and took Nikki Bella’s spot in the Fatal Four-way match for the Tag Team titles to win the belts. Paige shared a promotional image and her weekend agenda on social media to confirm her presence. Paige is expected to be accompanied by Brie Bella, the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in India, Dubai (UAE), the UK, and the Rest of the World?

 

COUNTRY

TIME

TELECAST

United States, Alaska, Hawaii & Puerto Rico

08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Friday)

USA Network

India

05:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Netflix

Dubai (UAE)

04:00 AM GST (Saturday)

Netflix

United Kingdom & Ireland

01 AM BST (Saturday)

Netflix

Canada

08 PM ET (Friday)

Netflix

Bangladesh

06:00 AM BST (Saturday)

Netflix

Saudi Arabia

03:00 AM AST (Saturday)

Netflix

Australia

10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Saturday)

Netflix

France

02:00 AM CET (Saturday)

Netflix

Brazil

10:00 PM BRT (Friday)

Netflix

Mexico

07:00 PM CST (Friday)

Netflix

Singapore

09:00 AM SGT (Saturday)

Netflix

China

09:00 AM CST (Saturday)

iQIYI

Nigeria

02:00 AM WAT (Saturday)

SuperSport & Showmax

South Africa

03:00 AM SAST (Saturday)

SuperSport & Showmax

Germany

02:00 AM CET (Saturday)

ProSieben Maxx

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in India?

WWE SmackDown can be streamed in India live on Netflix from 5:30 AM (IST). 

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in Dubai (UAE)?

WWE SmackDown can be streamed in Dubai (UAE) live on Netflix from 5:30 AM (GST). 

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in the UK?

WWE SmackDown can be streamed in the UK live on Netflix from 01:00 AM (BST).

Also Read: Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

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WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

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WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

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WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World
WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World
WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World
WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

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