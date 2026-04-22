Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

Brock Lesnar WWE Retirement: Brock Lesnar stunned WWE fans and the universe after his shocking defeat against Oba Femi. The Beast Incarnate dropped multiple hints, all pointing towards a sad end to his decorated career. He also made a secret ‘X’ signal to Paul Heyman right after the match, which only gave more light to the retirement speculations. The 10-time WWE Champion is a towering figure in the world of wrestling across different promotions. In his last match against Oba Femi, no one expected that the 48-year-old would announce his retirement. Given his performance in recent years, Brock has given the fans multiple memorable matches, but the speculated decision to hang up his boots raised eyebrows among the fans.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Who Won at WWE WrestleMania 42?





Brock Lesnar endured a defeat against Oba Femi in the opening match of the second night of WrestleMania 42. Femi, making his WrestleMania debut, defeated the 10-time champion in style. It was a short-duration clash where Femi, making his WrestleMania debut, got a big win to start off his WrestleMania career.

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi WWE WrestleMania 42 Highlights:

Welcome to SUPLEX CITY, Oba! The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Lti68iwWyY — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026





As the much-awaited battle kicked off the second night of WrestleMania, the energy was tangible. Lesnar attempted to force Femi into the turnbuckle following a short lockup, but his opponent resisted. Lesnar had to regroup outside the ring when Femi sent him down the mat, leaving him stunned and unable to defeat him. When Femi’s attempt to pull Lesnar back into the ring failed, Lesnar was able to toss him around. He hit an F5 after connecting with many suplexes. But Femi stood up and gave him a startling slam. Then he slammed Lesnar into the ring with a powerbomb. After obtaining the pin, he defeats the “Beast Incarnate.”

Brock Lesnar hints at retirement after WWE WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What’s next for The Beast? The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026





Lesnar couldn’t contain his tears after losing, so he removed his boots and gloves. The fans applauded Paul Heyman as he approached the ring, and the two embraced, Heyman raising his arm in the air. The former WWE Champion gave Heyman a hug after giving a secret ‘X’ signal. Lesnar appeared to wave goodbye as he saluted the audience and thanked a few of the ringside spectators.

Reports suggest there is more future at WWE for Brock Lesnar

Despite the evidence to the contrary, there is a backstage notion that Lesnar has not yet retired but will do so later this year, according to Dave Meltzer. Since SummerSlam takes place in his birthplace of Minneapolis, there have been rumors for months that The Beast will be saying goodbye to WWE. Lesnar’s retirement did seem to be last-minute or unforeseen, according to Bryan Alvarez. “It really came across like he did something people weren’t expecting,” Alvarez added.

Meltzer has also discovered that, although it was abandoned just before WrestleMania 42, WWE had initially intended for the Lesnar/Femi feud to last much longer. Has Lesnar retired, then? There are methods to bring him back, but none of them make sense. Could he come back just to be defeated and retired by Gunther? Yes, but it doesn’t seem likely because it would undermine whatever faith that fans may have in WWE.

Also Read: Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42