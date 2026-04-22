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Home > Sports News > Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update: Brock Lesnar sparked retirement speculation after WrestleMania 42 loss to Oba Femi, leaving gear in the ring. However, WWE contract reports suggest limited appearances remain possible, with Gunther's feud and SummerSlam return speculation keeping Lesnar’s future uncertain.

Brock Lesnar has reportedly retired from WWE after WrestleMania 42. Image Credit: XWWE
Brock Lesnar has reportedly retired from WWE after WrestleMania 42. Image Credit: XWWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 22, 2026 16:49:21 IST

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Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update: After his WrestleMania 42 moment, which left fans wondering if they had witnessed the beginning of a last chapter or the end of an era, Brock Lesnar has been the talk of the town. After losing handily to Oba Femi, the former champion discreetly took off his boots and gloves. Chants of appreciation continued to reverberate long after the event, reflecting the same sentiment inside Allegiant Stadium. Paul Heyman, a longtime supporter of Lesnar, appeared shocked, as if he had been caught off guard. The situation feels less like a definitive farewell and more like a deliberately blurred boundary between reality and plot, given Lesnar’s past limited appearances and flexible deals. 

Brock Lesnar WWE Contract After WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar’s situation is more complicated behind the scenes than his farewell implied. Dave Meltzer signed a contract based on extremely constrained dates, according to earlier sources. For years, WWE has employed the same system with him. It enables him to participate in important events without having to commit to a full schedule. He was even free to sign a new contract when his old one ended at one point. WWE would probably present it differently if this were a firm retirement. Rather, unfinished business is still hinted at by subtle signs. Even official statements have tended to be more inquisitive than definitive, leaving room for another high-profile comeback.

Will Gunther Retire Brock Lesnar?

Gunther is one name that appears to be waiting in the wings. The “Ring General” has made a name for himself by destroying careers and defeating icons like Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. It seems too intentional to disregard that trend. That is probably the route that Lesnar will take if he decides to return to the ring. A match centered on pride and legacy is in line with the path WWE has been taking. 

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Although Oba Femi’s victory was huge, he doesn’t have the same narrative impact to wrap up Lesnar’s tale. Gunther adheres to the structural norm. That idea is further reinforced by his relationship with Paul Heyman, which included a heated exchange on Raw. Lesnar’s hometown of Minneapolis has long been suggested as a suitable venue for SummerSlam. WWE won’t rush a genuine farewell if it planned one. It’s also no secret that entering the workforce after retirement is nothing new.

What does Brock Lesnar’s viral X sign to Paul Heyman mean?

Lesnar looked at Heyman after the fight and crossed his forearms in an X. That motion frequently denotes deviating from the script in wrestling lingo. It may suggest harm or just show that things aren’t going as planned. It tended toward the latter in this instance. Lesnar’s choice to leave his equipment in the ring is said to have gone unnoticed by several WWE employees. 

This adds to the element of uncertainty that has always accompanied him. Even now, he still does things his way. Does Lesnar’s retirement make sense now? Naturally, it is reasonable to believe that Janel Grant should retire given the accusations in his case. He has also shown himself to be one of the greatest in the industry and a legend. Again, though, many insiders and fans feel that it is inappropriate for him to depart so abruptly. We’ll have to wait, maybe till SummerSlam, it seems.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

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Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42

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Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42
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Brock Lesnar WWE Contract Update After Retirement Speculations Arose From WrestleMania 42
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