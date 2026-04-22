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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada finds himself in a social media storm after a viral video allegedly depicts him smoking at the team hotel. Coming off a 2025 suspension for cocaine metabolites, the pacer’s off-field actions are under heavy scrutiny despite his strong IPL 2026 form (10 wickets in 6 games).

Kagiso Rabada (X)
Kagiso Rabada (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 22, 2026 15:03:39 IST

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IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

Kagiso Rabada is once again in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his superlative bowling performances. The Gujarat Titans’ bowling mainstay is making waves on social media after he was seen smoking in a hotel alongside team personnel, sparking discussion among both fans and critics. The video, allegedly recorded from a balcony at the team hotel, showed the Gujarat Titans fast bowler smoking in a public space. Although smoking a cigarette does not breach any anti-doping rules or professional ethics in cricket, the appearance of the situation has attracted attention. As a prominent international player, Rabada’s behavior has been examined more closely, particularly in light of his recent disciplinary record.

Check out the video here:



Rabada’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him

This event follows a significantly more serious incident in 2025 that momentarily interrupted Rabada’s career progress. In the SA20 league earlier that year, the South African bowler tested positive for cocaine metabolites (benzoylecgonine), resulting in a temporary suspension.

He was excluded from April 1 to May 1, 2025, losing an important part of the IPL season. Nevertheless, Rabada was able to evade a longer suspension by demonstrating that the substance was ingested outside of competition.

Kagiso Rabada Stats For GT In IPL 2026: 

Rabada, a leading fast bowler from South Africa, has played a vital role for the Gujarat Titans this season. He is presently ranked seventh in the Purple Cap race, having taken 10 wickets across six games. The right-arm fast bowler has maintained an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 9.73, highlighting his influence within the team’s bowling line-up despite some costly performances.

Currently, the Gujarat Titans are ranked sixth on the IPL points table with three victories to date and still aspire for a playoff position. They will return to play on April 24, facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, an important match as they aim to gain momentum in the latter part of the season.

Earlier in the season, a comparable scenario arose when a viral video supposedly depicted Yuzvendra Chahal smoking and driving. Although the video also lacked verification, it generated considerable backlash on social media, as fans condemned the actions and expressed concerns.

Currently, the Rabada video is still unverified, despite its wide circulation and ongoing discussions on various platforms, with no official statement provided by either the player or the franchise.

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IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

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IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

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IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video
IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video
IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video
IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Spotted Smoking In Hotel; Past Cocaine Controversy Resurfaces – WATCH Video

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