LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan has escalated the Indus Waters Treaty dispute to the UNSC, seeking intervention against India’s suspension of the pact. Islamabad is pushing a global narrative portraying itself as a victim while urging restoration of water-sharing mechanisms.

Pakistan moves UNSC over Indus Waters Treaty suspension, urges India to resume pact. Photo: Gemini.
Pakistan moves UNSC over Indus Waters Treaty suspension, urges India to resume pact. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 24, 2026 14:42:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan has approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), seeking intervention over India’s decision to suspend the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). India suspended the decades old agreement in April last year, after a brief war between the two countries. As the treaty continues to remain in abeyance, Islamabad has intensified efforts to internationalise the issue, with its Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, meeting UNSC President Jamal Fares Alrowaie. During the meeting, he delivered a formal letter from Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

In an official statement, Pakistan’s UN mission said, “the Security Council has been urged to take note of this concerning situation and call upon India to fully implement the Indus Waters Treaty, resume all cooperation and data sharing required under the treaty without delay, refrain from any coercive measures regarding water, and fulfill its international obligations in good faith.”

How Pakistan Is Playing Victim Card On Indus Water Treaty Suspension

According to reports, Pakistani media, along with certain Western platforms and think tanks, have mounted a coordinated campaign to portray Islamabad as a victim and pressure India to resume water-sharing under the Indus River System.

You Might Be Interested In

This effort comes even as Pakistan attempts to project itself as a peacemaker on the global stage, including by positioning itself as a mediator in the Iran-US conflict.

India announced the suspension of the treaty on April 23, 2025, just a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to Pakistan-based terror networks.

New Delhi justified its decision on national security grounds, asserting that cooperation under such circumstances was untenable. It also invoked the principle that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

What is The Indus Waters Treaty Between India and Pakistan?

The Indus Waters Treaty is built on a clear and permanent division of river waters between the two countries.

Under Article II, India has exclusive rights over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.
Under Article III, Pakistan is granted exclusive use of the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

India’s access to the western rivers remains tightly restricted. Under Article III(2), read with Annexures D and E, India is permitted only limited, non-consumptive uses such as run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects.

Pakistan has repeatedly warned that politicising water resources could have severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

At a UN World Water Day event in March, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik criticised India’s move, calling it a violation of international law and a setback to decades of cooperation.

“For us, water is nature. Water is humanity. Water is our civilisation. For us, water is agriculture,” Malik said.

Also Read: Iran Slams Talks On Pakistan Soil, Calls It ‘Strategic Blunder’ – Will Asim Munir Pay The Price?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Indus Water Treatyindus water treaty suspensioniwtpakistan newsWorld news

RELATED News

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

Iran Slams Talks On Pakistan Soil, Calls It ‘Strategic Blunder’ – Will Asim Munir Pay The Price?

Why Did Louisiana Father Kill 8 Children, 7 His Own, and Shoot His Wife? 7 Warning Signs From Dark Spiral of Shamar Elkins’ Final Hours

Will US Use Nuclear Weapons Against Iran? Donald Trump Shares Big Update, Says ‘1-Day Knockout…’

LATEST NEWS

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Ghaziabad Horror: Supreme Court Orders All-Women SIT to Probe 4-Year-Old’s Rape and Murder, Slams ‘Diabolical’ Crime, Police Lapses

‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

IPL 2026: Shashi Tharoor Hails Sanju Samson’s Wankhede Masterclass vs MI — “A Hundred Runs Painted in Strokes of Pure Light”

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

QUICK LINKS